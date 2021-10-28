Morning Vocals Of Wellness: Felipe Rodriguez 🇵🇷

When music is meant for the people, the people embrace such artistry. For, there is a richness, which moves through the Souls of the masses. They live for that Earth-shattering, vocal thunder, which had the power to move through mountains, while crossing through rivers. The people are beautiful, for they are engulfed in the very wonder (and fascination) of music. It’s why a song has the power to radiate with their minds, bodies, hearts, and Spirits.

Therefore, when a singer conveys “La voz canta a su pueblo,” you know the music is, real. It is real, and will continue to be so. Forget about the fame, glamor, and unnecessary display of ego, which enters into the mainstream. For the most spiritual of people, all you need is a guitar, a voice, and a connection with your audience. That’s it. The music will speak for itself.

Here we are, again. The ability to move an audience, with reflections of themselves is one of the signature traits of a true audience. Such are things, which permits one to move through music’s sacred gentility. Afterall, it’s the music, which invites the people to see life in a different way. Simultaneously, it also ensures that one stays true to the depths of one’s current situation and reality. And so, let’s return. Are you ready to journey into water’s timing?

A song, that moves the people, is like a path of rocks and barriers, which leads one into the very depths of water. Through this guide, one’s mental and spiritual awareness is further immersed into the waters. It’s a way of getting baptized, all over, again. You see differently, and you experience a wellness of, freedom.

Look at the photograph. Do you see yourself walking through this narrow window of paradise? How do you feel? Are you fascinated and surprised? Shocking maybe? How does your Spirit move through this awakening into Heaven’s domain of nurture? Are you alone? OR Have others joined you? It seems you are standing in paradise, of your own decor. So, what is happening? How are you being elevated into higher layer of time? What do you envision within this photograph?

Felipe Rodriguez