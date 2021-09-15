Morning Start: Eddie Heywood 🍑 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

It’s morning! For you early birds, there are the wonders of life’s precious moments. There are those memories of love’s awakening. The sun rises. Coffee is in hand. It’s morningtime. The song is kissing the land. A mellow vibe moves through the wind. Life feels like a oneness of, peace! Life feels like a walking breeze!

So, waking up. Up and alive. The distany slumber is meant to move into a greater time. Things are layered, accordingly. However, time moves us on. Soon, morning turns into afternoon. Afternoon transforms into night. Enjoy the morning while it last, my Dear. It’s all part of the process, forward. Enjoy it, while it last.

During the morning, we are granted the opportunity to nourish ourselves. During the morning, we move into a better sense of mind. Of course, pray comes into the morning beat! Prayer navigates us into a state of stillness. Prayer is abundant and bountiful! Love and life begins when we are most intertwined into the morning light. Everything often works out for the grander scheme of things. Well, that’s only if we permit it to. Life is grand, my Darling. Oh, so very grand!

When you begin the morning, do you look for those periods of inner reflection? Do you permit the wariness of calm to marinate within your most treasured hopes? What are your plans for the morning? How do you anticipate moving into that space? Where are the boundaries for anticipating such? Life is truly grand, after all, isn’t? It’s more than what we could ever anticipate it to be. Such is one of the secrets of morning. It grants us certain pleasantries, that we can carry on into the day.

Life is a beautiful Serenade, which deserves to be played, and repeated, over and over, again! Slowly and surely, it creeps up, effortlessly!

As you begin to start your day, let’s remember one thing, let your mind and Soul move into a space of ease. Let it work its way into a higher glow. Let the day begin with the sweetness of touch. Let it blossom with love’s ever awakening, so much.

Eddie Heywood