Morning Sounds Of Greece-Photography and Song: Vicky Mosholiou 🇬🇷

Darkness continues to blanket the morning. The sun has yet to arise, while showing her face. The brightness of her gaze warms away the fears (and doubts) of the day. For during that time, one has yet to experience what lays, ahead. There are many surprises within the context of the day. For that, there is a perfect timing, when the gifts of the day will, abound.

One of the most precious ornaments of nature is the morning rising of the sun. It is a golden jewel; positioned in the sky, while glowing the surrounding terrain. That’s one of the intimacies of the morning, 🌄 sunshine! It foreshadows those quiet surprises, that you just don’t know you will receive. Yet, it’s the patient, who are attentive to the morning skies. For they comprehend what it means to awaken with nature in mind. They are not afraid of the moments of surrender; as the Earth rewards those, who are willing to move through her own, timely flow.

Dream back into Grecian lands, if you are not already there. The sun rises differently through each (and every) part of the world. The Greek tongue and its musical poetry has its own taste. When it comes from a feminine damn of the land, one can imagine her voice calling the sun into Being. From the moment she opens her mouth, the sun is given its orders to rise. From the very first note.

Do you hear the calling of the sun from woman, in the photograph, below? For, it has to be a voice so rich, that sun and Heaven have established the perfect alignment with it. Her song draws commands from, both. Such a power does not come to every musician or singer. It is a gift to those, who have united song with land. The sun is rising, as a voice vibrates so Dear. Grecian waters are turning, awakening others out of pastime fears.

Vicky Mosholiou