Morning Serenade: Willy Clement #France 🇫🇷

Morning Joy From An Unfamiliar Sound! A Look At The Late WlLLY CLEMENT, and His Performance Of "Couplets de Escarpolette!"

You know one of those songs, which gets you up in the morning. It has a way of putting a smile on your face. The language may be unfamiliar to you. Let alone, it feels, so right! Oh, so right! Oh, so good!

Joy enters your mind, body, and Spirit from the very moment you hear it. What a treasure! What a blessing! What a gift! The texture, and tonality, of the song has a little pep in it. It has a way of getting you to see life,c with a little more substance. Dullness fades out. There are certain moments of magical laughter simply glittering, through your core. It sounds so good! Oh, so very good! All of a sudden, the day doesn’t seem so overwhelming, or tedious. On the contrary, you feel a certain superhuman charm of overcoming the obstacles! Whatever challenges lay ahead are no , there! On the contrary, they are an easy breeze, which moves passed the rigidity of life’s hard times. They are beautiful, and bountiful, nevertheless.

The song, “Couplets De L’escarpolette” is one of them. There it is-that happy go lucky charm, for moving through life’s countless challenges. For now, we are not addressing the words. On the contrary, we are examining the feeling, and the rhythm towards the song. Very much so, it’s quite majestic and adventurous!

For this precious morning, let’s move through our own dance. Never forget that through rhythm, we are able to dance the pain and worries, away. In the French way, that is!

Willy Clement

https://alchetron.com/Willy-Cl%C3%A9ment
https://youtu.be/qjj9AYMy_14
https://open.spotify.com/track/1knTUlXltWyM9DH5MTSclH

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

