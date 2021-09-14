Morning Serenade: Serge Gainsbourg #France 🇫🇷

Life is like a boomerang. Whatever we throw towards it, always comes back. Now, that can be a positive vibe. OR It can be a negative one. Yet, regardless, it happens. It all depends on our character and what we decide to put in the atmosphere.

It’s a rather striking tool, isn’t? The boomerang, of course. How it moves when it is thrown out into the atmosphere is rather iconic. Afterall, it embodies the way of the, circle. It does have a circular effect, which has a way of directing that energy back to its position of origin. It’s shape is not too complex. Perhaps, such is the lesson to be learned. Life is much more simple than we can imagine it, to be! Of course, there are those twists and turns. Yet, could it also be that sometimes, just sometimes, we end up making life a little more challenging, than we would like to be!

Knock. Knock. Has your boomerang come back to you, yet?

Waking up each and every morning, there is a tenderness, which feels our Spirit-only if we were to allow it to, be. Rarely, when we awake in the morning, do we permit ourselves to move through, the now. So often, we are more concerned with getting to work, and planning out what we desire our day to reflect. Rarely, do we permit ourselves, to be! Present. Here and now. In the moment. So, what’s the plan? What do we do? Well, it’s very simple. We be present, in the moment.

In the moment is when we have a source of centering. In the moment is when we are permitted to affirm a wonderful foundation. That way, after we decide to project a certain energy into the atmosphere, we can rest in assurance, that it will return back to us-through the best version of, ourselves!

“Comme une boomerang!” Let life’s treasure return to us, in full swing!

Serge Gainsbourg