Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Morning Serenade: Serge Gainsbourg #France 🇫🇷

Morning Wisdom For The Returning Of Energies Back To One's Core! A Look At "Le Boomerang," By The Late SERGE GAINSBOURG!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Life is like a boomerang. Whatever we throw towards it, always comes back. Now, that can be a positive vibe. OR It can be a negative one. Yet, regardless, it happens. It all depends on our character and what we decide to put in the atmosphere.

It’s a rather striking tool, isn’t? The boomerang, of course. How it moves when it is thrown out into the atmosphere is rather iconic. Afterall, it embodies the way of the, circle. It does have a circular effect, which has a way of directing that energy back to its position of origin. It’s shape is not too complex. Perhaps, such is the lesson to be learned. Life is much more simple than we can imagine it, to be! Of course, there are those twists and turns. Yet, could it also be that sometimes, just sometimes, we end up making life a little more challenging, than we would like to be!

Knock. Knock. Has your boomerang come back to you, yet?

Waking up each and every morning, there is a tenderness, which feels our Spirit-only if we were to allow it to, be. Rarely, when we awake in the morning, do we permit ourselves to move through, the now. So often, we are more concerned with getting to work, and planning out what we desire our day to reflect. Rarely, do we permit ourselves, to be! Present. Here and now. In the moment. So, what’s the plan? What do we do? Well, it’s very simple. We be present, in the moment.

In the moment is when we have a source of centering. In the moment is when we are permitted to affirm a wonderful foundation. That way, after we decide to project a certain energy into the atmosphere, we can rest in assurance, that it will return back to us-through the best version of, ourselves!

Comme une boomerang!” Let life’s treasure return to us, in full swing!

Serge Gainsbourg

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/206673070369902178/
https://youtu.be/xSIYK1Cg9Q4
https://open.spotify.com/track/2X4DXoCI04FT2XmZK77YbR

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Earth The Blue Marble photo taken by Apollo 17 astronauts.
    Community//

    How Green is Your Love?

    by Natalie Pace
    Why does it all go wrong
    Community//

    Why does it all go wrong just when it all goes so right?

    by Benjamin Fry
    Well-Being//

    The Morning Rituals That Power My Productivity

    by Melody Wilding
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.