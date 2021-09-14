Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Morning Serenade: Frehel #France 🇫🇷

Loving Reflections From The Late FREHEL, Her Performance Of "Si Tu N'etais Pas La," And The Appreciation Of Distance!

When a lover, loved one, or husband is near we are able to love them. The touch, the feeling, and all of the love, which comes with it. Yet, when one is far, there is a longing for that affection. One comes to appreciate a person, evenmore! The passion grows and becomes illuminating! You yearn for such pleasures because of how they make you feel. The person is engaging; all the while, making you feel, alive!

What becomes of the beauties of love; especially, when love is not around? Well, it can grow. It’s lamp becomes part of an invigorating phase, which which moves throughout one’s mind, body, and Soul! It causes butterflies in one’s stomach; sending chills through one’s skin. In fact, when such a love is so powerful, the very thought of being away sends chills through one’s spine. Oh, the very feeling of being, in love!

Love is a painting. We are the masters and very paintets of its existence. Upon reflecting, and seeing the blessings of its nature, we understand why the very experience of love may, exist!

One of the most heartwrenching and loving attributes, corresponds to the holistic wellness of love’s domain. When there is true love, one’s energy is revitalized. It is re-generated! There is a refreshness and a certain level of glitter in the atmosphere. The tingles glitter faster. That’s just how it’s meant to be.

When a romantic love interest is away, the sun rises a little differently. While it’s beauty is just as rich and vibrant, as ever, there is something, which seems missing. What is it, one may ask? Perhaps, you are forced to take a deeper look. Things are not as simple as they have come to be. From there, an internal evaluation of the self becomes a reality. If you are wise and take advantage of this opportunity, you will use this process, as a way for elevating oneself; while becoming, awakened! For a distant love gives you the power to grow stronger in that love. The sun looks a little different when it is, setting! That’s a beautiful thing.

So, when he is not there, grant love that celebratory feeling. When one is not there, allow love to move through every part of one’s existence. Afterall, it has the power to move with such gentility, and care. When love is not there, continue to water it with precious bloom. Water love’s haven, until it unfolds, within the perfect time. Si tu n’etais pas la! When you are not there, time moves us closer in a rhythmic tune!

Frehel

https://youtu.be/O7h7yCvQoqc
https://open.spotify.com/track/0XHUekBIKDF2ORTDJdmMSr

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

