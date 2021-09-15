Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Morning Serenade: Frehel #France 🇫🇷

Personal Feelings Of The 1920's With The Late FREHEL, and Her Performance Of, "Ou Est-il Donc?"

Being a fan of those early chansons, and those early 1900 vibes in Parisian landscapes has been one of the highlights for the musical, explorative journey of the writer of this article. The fashion. The sound. Society. Everything which vibes with this particular era in Parisian culture simply vibes with, her!

Any of the French women singers, who perform the artistry of this era, and perform it well, are sure to be applauded, by her. They are sure to be written about; explored in a way, that is directs us into another tale of womanhood. There are layers to this aura. One can doubt that such layers have yet to be written about, in the way they truly could! That’s OK. It simply means, that there is more to explore. There are different musical topographies to be discovered. Everything is befitting.

Mixing right in, there is the song, “Ou est-il donc?” Press play. Turn it on. Does it make you want to go to your local, antique shop and find a favorite 1900 attire, worn by the French dames of that time? Take your favorite girlfriends along for a lunch date, and make sure to play dress up, while you go. Put on “Ou est-il donc?” and pretend you are in early 19th century, Downtown Paris, drinking tea, eating croissants, and sampling the best French dishes, that money can buy. Certain songs give you that vibe. Wouldn’t you agree?

These chansons are worth more than rubies to French culture and artistry. For, they serve as that cultural memory for a rich culture of French her/history. It was that time, and period, when French was like a purple-colored wind; blowing through the Downtown trees of Paris, France. There were romantic dinners, like no other. There were those long walks in the park. The kisses. The hugs. Everything was Divine!

During the Spring, you could feel more vibes, from the song. What must it have been like to live during that time, hearing certain songs? What must have it been like?

Bonjour Paris! Bonjour a toi!

