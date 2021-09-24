Morning Reflective Thoughts On Music 🎼🎵 The Old: Bobby Fuller ❤

When you go back to certain periods of time, there are moments of wishing you were there. They are the times of of American Bandstand, and those live performances on television. It makes a person wish that they were part of something greater in the music world and industry. Being there during a certain period, a person felt alive, energetic, and part of something. Yes. It was magical. Yes. It felt good

One can’t escape that particular hype, surrounding the 50’s and 60’s eras. Personally, it was such a beautiful moment of serenity. The cinematography was of a world of its own. Everything felt so right and dreamy. At least, that’s how I view it, in coming from another generation. You celebrated with those bands in person because you felt your dreams come alive, through them. Yes. It was beautiful, and the magic was even more illuminating! That’s why those particular moments were so very iconic. You just wanted to feel connected to the world, where someone’s dreams had become a reality.

On a personal level, I had always been a major fan of the 50’s and 60’s. There was something different about those particular auras. Having those presentations of bandstands, where people were invited to dance, was a sure fire way of releasing any sorrows of the day. Oh, how I wish I was part of the action. Of course, there is always the hope of reviving that very same aura and period of time.

The song of “Let Her Dance,” brings on a unique awakening, when it comes to the celebration of womanhood. After all, one comes to experience men’s encouragement of woman and dance. She is viewed as a beautiful Being, who is deserving of such healing energy. She is presented as receiving the full love and nourishment of her womanhood. For dance is one of the highlights of Love’s Divine. ❤ It is a mystery of self-love and a mastery of love, for one’s own blossoming. 🌸

Watching the video for “Let Her Dance,” I came to envision myself being up there; wild and free. Just dancing to the rhythm of one’s delight. Afterall, there seems to be restrictions against women and dancing. I presume such was the case, during that time. Women were restricted from letting loose, and simply being, themselves. Sometimes, you need that validation. In a world where pain is so rampid, it becomes obvious that a healing is needed. Not everyone can afford therapy. Everyone is not privy to getting access to medication. Therefore, so many people turn to the performative arts. Dance happens to be one of them.

So, here I am; up during the wee hours of the morning, watching footage from an earlier time in musical her/history. Watching a band perform one of their iconic songs. It all seems like a magical dream, waiting to, unfold. “Let Her Dance” is the name of the game. And, oh, what a game is comes to be. It’s a healing game. Like so many methods of healing, one comes to experience a new domain for the performing (and healing) arts. Let Her Dance! And, let the healing, speak!

Bobby Fuller