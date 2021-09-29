Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Morning Poetry: Jacques Desrosiers #Canada 🇨🇦

Poetic Warm-Up and Reflections Of JACQUES DESROSIERS' "C'est toi mon cibole!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Love you my tender Darling, never ever stops; hold tight Dearest Beloved, as we fly to the top

Love is a flight, best served on a spicy hot; fulfill my treasure, don’t ever stop

My Darling Love, sweet Darling Love; fulfill what comes to mind; our destiny awaits us sure, let’s not ever leave it, behind

Sweet Love, Sweet sugar, give love another try; move forward into our destiny, don’t let this moment pass you, by

Precious Darling, Dearest sugar, I’ve come to know you well; let’s move through greater heights, as we come to ring Heaven’s bells

Oh Love, sweet Darling, come to kiss me on this tender night; just know our love will blossom, as we soar, through an intimate, midnight

Move into the heights, forever in love’s Divine; hold me tightly tender Baby and know that you’ll forever be mine

Tender love, loving lessons, forever brings us true; stay with me sweetest Darling, for I’m in love with you

Jacques Desrosiers

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacques_Desrosiers#/media/File%3AJacques_Desrosiers.jpg
https://youtu.be/Z_Wqrx2CqhI
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4cKYorlV9Mov43FtvheYFr

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Jacques Torres Thrive Diary
    How I Thrive//

    Jacques Torres’ Secrets for Effective Leadership

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell
    Heart rocks
    Community//

    Hello Lisa, I love you!

    by Lisa Johnston
    Community//

    Poetic Sundays: Marguerite Piazza #Italian-American 🇮🇹 🇺🇸

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.