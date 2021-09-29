Morning Poetry: Jacques Desrosiers #Canada 🇨🇦

Love you my tender Darling, never ever stops; hold tight Dearest Beloved, as we fly to the top

Love is a flight, best served on a spicy hot; fulfill my treasure, don’t ever stop

My Darling Love, sweet Darling Love; fulfill what comes to mind; our destiny awaits us sure, let’s not ever leave it, behind

Sweet Love, Sweet sugar, give love another try; move forward into our destiny, don’t let this moment pass you, by

Precious Darling, Dearest sugar, I’ve come to know you well; let’s move through greater heights, as we come to ring Heaven’s bells

Oh Love, sweet Darling, come to kiss me on this tender night; just know our love will blossom, as we soar, through an intimate, midnight

Move into the heights, forever in love’s Divine; hold me tightly tender Baby and know that you’ll forever be mine

Tender love, loving lessons, forever brings us true; stay with me sweetest Darling, for I’m in love with you

Jacques Desrosiers