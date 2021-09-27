Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Morning Poetic Wellness: Slim Bryant 🍑

Refreshing The Morning Vibes, With A Taste Of "Yum Yum's" Delight! A Look At The Late "SLIM" BRYANT and His Performance Of "Yum, Yum Blues!"

Yums in the morning, yums for tonight, grant me the stillness for a yum yum’s delight

The tide has come for a delicious new taste; make sure one hurries, as there is no time to, waste

Future love surrounds us, for the sensory runs, high

Over and over, into a high lane; bring love to surround us, as we climb higher, again

Love is a treasure, in which few cross over; bring taste into wellness, for the treasures of moving over

Yum, Yum. Yum, Yum. Tummies are delighted to fulfill a quiet breeze. Yummy to my tummy. So, put my mind, at ease.

Sweetness of life makes the taste such a delight; bring comforts to my stillness, with the pleasure of the sweetest nights

Yum. Yum. Yummy Yums. The days have gone by. Yet, the very sweetest nectar leaves a taste, which drives me into a yummy kind of wild!

Slim Bryant

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slim_Bryant
https://youtu.be/c7VnQu1iqTE
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3WsUXBfFprxW3eiRcGVsZq

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

