Morning Poetic Wellness: Slim Bryant 🍑

Yums in the morning, yums for tonight, grant me the stillness for a yum yum’s delight

The tide has come for a delicious new taste; make sure one hurries, as there is no time to, waste

Future love surrounds us, for the sensory runs, high

Over and over, into a high lane; bring love to surround us, as we climb higher, again

Love is a treasure, in which few cross over; bring taste into wellness, for the treasures of moving over

Yum, Yum. Yum, Yum. Tummies are delighted to fulfill a quiet breeze. Yummy to my tummy. So, put my mind, at ease.

Sweetness of life makes the taste such a delight; bring comforts to my stillness, with the pleasure of the sweetest nights

Yum. Yum. Yummy Yums. The days have gone by. Yet, the very sweetest nectar leaves a taste, which drives me into a yummy kind of wild!

Slim Bryant