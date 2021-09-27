Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Morning Poetic Wellness: Roy Drusky 🍑

When Love Goes Wrong In The Game Of Three! A Look At The Late ROY DRUSKY and His Performance Of "Three Hearts In A Tangle!"

The company of three, when two becomes.a crowd; love becomes a bitter spice 🌸; we’ll taste it, outlook

Moving through mountains, in a time when love was two; now, it’s more complicated-them, me, and you; as there is also, thee

Love is a mystery; two hearts can beat as one; bring love into a sudden stillness, where strife does not beat as one

Three. One. Two. Three. Love’s triangle beats unto, thee

I should have foreseen the breaths for a loving treat; for in the game of love, my heart is torn into, three

Love’s interchange; blessings of a greater love, a major problem had come and moves through the Heavens, above

Two is company, yet there is another crowd

Love maneuvers into a sampling, for another, outloud

Two is company, three is a crowd; manifest a one love and sing it, out loud

Roy Drusky

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/790733647067450492/
https://youtu.be/xrFvjZ6ZQRc
https://open.spotify.com/track/7yQttsqzo0g6RJbgYUElxJ

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

