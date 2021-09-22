Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Morning Poetic Vibes: Serge Gainsbourg #France 🇫🇷 🍃🍂🍁🍃

Waking Up To Gentle Whispers From The Late SERGE GAINSBOURG, and His Performance Of, "La Chanson Prevert!"

Leaves of autumn’s coloring, decorated in wellnesstime!

It’s the timing of a loving embrace, a timing for a warming face

Do you remember my love when I kissed your face?

Remember the colors, remember the trees, dream of those nights, when dancing in comfort’s leaves

Dreams of fruition, through the beauties of, anew

Do you remember those moments I fell in love with you?

Remember the trees, remember the leaves 🍃🍂🍁🍃

Leaving love behind is a glossing of you; sit still my Dear, as I fall in love with you

Remember the moments, live for the time; but, my precious, Darling Baby let’s not leave over, behind

La chanson de Prevert, La chanson de Prevert

Love ascends, as it blooms over with the morning sun; how gentle it moves into the winds of love’s autumn tales

Move through the falling vitamins of a blanketed wellness, for the blooming of time

Remember, my Darling, remember the truth; for know that in this love, I’m still in love with you

Serge Gainsbourg

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/355643701793418959/
https://youtu.be/5DeA8FPqWwc
https://open.spotify.com/track/0Y04xGwKImCqVSFZQI5All

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

