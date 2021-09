Morning Poetic Vibes: Serge Gainsbourg #France 🇫🇷 🍃🍂🍁🍃

Leaves of autumnโ€™s coloring, decorated in wellnessโ€˜ time!

Itโ€™s the timing of a loving embrace, a timing for a warming face

Do you remember my love when I kissed your face?

Remember the colors, remember the trees, dream of those nights, when dancing in comfortโ€™s leaves

Dreams of fruition, through the beauties of, anew

Do you remember those moments I fell in love with you?

Remember the trees, remember the leaves ๐Ÿƒ๐Ÿ‚๐Ÿ๐Ÿƒ

Leaving love behind is a glossing of you; sit still my Dear, as I fall in love with you

Remember the moments, live for the time; but, my precious, Darling Baby letโ€™s not leave over, behind

La chanson de Prevert, La chanson de Prevert

Love ascends, as it blooms over with the morning sun; how gentle it moves into the winds of loveโ€™s autumn tales

Move through the falling vitamins of a blanketed wellness, for the blooming of time

Remember, my Darling, remember the truth; for know that in this love, Iโ€™m still in love with you

Serge Gainsbourg