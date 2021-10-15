Morning Photograph, Sunrise, and Wake-Up: Sibongile Khumalo 🇿🇦

A new dawn. A brand new day. The morning sun is arising in showing one’s face. What surprises will take place during the course of one’s day (and journey), we may never know. However, let us always be reminded that each and every day we awake is a new beginning. Whatever we may have missed from the days before, we can work towards for, today.

Every day starts off with the freshness of the morning sun. It gives us the chills and the refreshing vibes, that we yearn for. A new start to make our way. The journey is not over. It does matter if it is the last day of the week. There is still time to accomplish one’s goals, through the course of the day. Then again, it’s all about that start. How did you start off your day?

There is meditation. There is prayer. Furthermore, there is also, music. It takes the right morning song to remind us just how precious we are; our personal intimacy into the day’s journey. How do we see ourselves, during the course of the day? Ah! The importance of a simple moment, to pause.

The morning rising is a very celebration of our own lives. It’s the re-awakening of our Spirit. It’s the breathtaking moments of life having been renewed, and restored, on this Earth. We are a small portion of it. Important, yet we are small, in comparison to the Earth’s wonders! Nevertheless, how do we imagine ourselves (and envision ourselves) playing a small part in its circling? How?

Awaking to the perfect song, with the morning sunlight has its advantages. It carries its blessings, and it moves one through these natural rhythms. For this morning wake-up, we come across one late, legendary, feminine voice of South African paradise. The song is entitled, “Thando’s Groove.” And, the vibe! Oh, the vibe brings love, light, and praise into the arising. All of that leads into another testimony. Where does that leave imagery, and our envisioning into morning’s awakening?

The auspicious nature of “Thando’s Groove” is how it moves us into envisioning these myriad colors of ourselves. How do we experience such blessing, and see our design, within it? Where do we start? Well, for starters, there is the blessing of nature! Animals. Plants. Landscapes, which are the epitome of the Most High’s creation. And then, there is the precious photograph of a colorful bird, enjoying Mother Earth vegetation.

It is called a malachite sunbird. The tenderness of this image symbolizes humility. Its green coloring,, outlined in black is the perfect representation of Earth’s enerald vegetation, in combination with Universal blackness. For this bird understands that it is dependent on Mother Earth. Everything about this photograph symbolizes a need; an appreciation, a desire! Everything. For this species of a bird, the nectar of Mother Nature is, more valuable than, gold!

There are different lessons to be learned in this photo; a myriad of teachings, regarding the gems of Mother Earth. For starters, humanity is reminded that we are reliant on Mother Earth. From the very moment, we awake in the morning, we are dependent on, her. She is a gift from the Divine, and it is our responsibility and duty to take care of her. How do we secure we this on a daily basis? Secondly, we are reminded of our vulnerable nature. It’s alright to be open to her many blessings, and to use nature’s intimates to release doubt, fear, grief, heartache, and pain. It’s Ok. Even while being in the midst of our worries and doubts of the day, we are still gifted with the power of morning’s release.

As the sun rises, so can one experience an ascension of our Spirit. As the sun rises, so too can the release of toxic energies take place. There is nothing to fear. Whatever dreams and desires within our psyche, we are permitted to accomplish them, still. Yes, even ok thus day. Even on the endings of a week. So, awaken into the sun’s gaze of rising. For a higher love is still in place. Awaken to the great euphoria, that life has to offer. Awakening to the slowness of time, and our power to transform (and transition). Awaken to it all and one will see the traces and purpose for a Divine rising, in the morning wellness of, you!

Sibongile Khumalo