Morning Memory: Dalida #Italy 🇮🇹

Everyone has their mental trip back down memory lane. It happens. In fact, it’s a natural part of that love journey ❤! Love has a way of moving us into places, and spaces, we never thought possible. Yet, it’s always the good feelings, which makes it possible to move back into memory’s timing. Always.

Do you remember such love? It was one of beauty and devotion. Do you remember where you were? It was nature’s blessing to such a union. Do you remember? Do you remember? The wind was blowing, as a sacred nurture for your meet up. Everything was on par. Everything was connected for the arranging of, two!

Isn’t the wind lovely in its maneuvering of direction? Doesn’t it gift us with the power to move in a softer stillness? Doesn’t? Furthermore, is it not used as a tool of the Divine? A powerful, yet subtle, tool for the wellness of love’s navigation (and meetup). For, it is smooth, chanting, and mysterious. When we least expect love is when we first meet it!

C’era una volta una etrada

Un buon vento mi porto laggiu

E se la memoria non m’inganna

All‘ angolo ti presentasta tu

Quelli eran giorni, si, erano giorni etu

Love moves us into a wellness of holistic interaction. There are layers, upon layers of blessings for the wellness of us, all! Love is healing. Love is everlasting. There are a number of tender moments, when it comes to, love! Somehow, those moments become elevated when you experience such a love, with the Earth. So many things happen to move in the right timing when Earth and love are aligned!

A good wind carried me there

And if my memory serves me right

You showed up at the corner

Those were days, yes, they were days, etu

Rewinding back into time grants us the beauties of re-experience those past auras, surrounding us. They are beautiful, devoted, and Divine! Furthermore, in those loving moments, we are gifted with the aura of peace. Love has a way of doing that. No doubt. Furthermore, there are times of comprehending what love’s purpose is truly about. The serenity is matched with a treasure of wellness, and love’s awakening. Oh, yes! So much is meant to come from that. There are those moments of beauty and simply basking in the surroundings of nature’s essence. It is a natural euphoria!

So, when you hear a sing such as “Quelli Eran Giorni,’ especially, in its Italian tongue, what are the mental images, which come to mind? They are the treasures of re-experiencing such a love, even when that love is no longer, around. The truth of the matter is that you can always revisit such a love, through that mental time tracking. Yes. It is Divine.

Al mondo, no, non chiedero di piu

In the world, no doubt, ask for more

Noi baleavamo un po e senza musica

We danced a little and without music

Nel nostro cuore c’era molta piu

There was much more in our hearts

Poi, si sa, col tempo anchele

Then, you know over time, even roses

Un mattino non fioriscon piu

One morning they bloom, no more

Isn’t nature and love, phenomenal? Isn’t a wonderful decree? To know that such is so rich, even in it’s silence, one can hear the music playing? Now, isn’t that one of the precious auras of music? Earth is truly a mystery. Music is an angel, yet to fully be awakened! Now, isn’t that a sight!

Quelli Erano Giorni! Those were the days! Yes. Those were the days. Therefore, let’s return to those days, when love could take a stand!

Dalida