Morning Love’s Pasttime: Billy Wright #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica🍑

There are those love memories, and love tales, which come popping back up. As a grown woman, do you remember that one guy? Do you remember how he made you laugh, made you cry? Do you remember? How could you ever forget?

And so, one day, while taking a long walk, or coming from work, you rub into that one guy, who made you smile. He made you laugh. And, for a brief moment, you managed to take a trip back down memory lane! Now, wasn’t that fun?

So, then the question, begins. What happened? That’s the perfect question to ask.

Maybe, there was a distance. One went their way. The other went another. Time has its way of doing that. Perhaps, a difference of shared dreams and goals has managed to come in between the two of you. Such is life. Nevertheless, you run into each other on a sporadic moment. Or, perhaps fate mandated for such to happen. Hey, Little Girl, don’t you remember me? Of course, she does. Furthermore, she always, will! What is it about such a moment, which is shocking, while being pleasant, at the same time? Maybe, that’s it. It’s the time factor! Time has its way of playing tricks on us all! Most definitely!

So, the meeting happens. Now, what next? Where do we go from here? Do the butterflies re-kindle? 🦋🦋Does a girl feel those feelings of love and joy, all over, again? What is truly happening, in between that time? Do you go out for lunch? Does he invite you for a cup of coffee? What is the next move? 🤔 Lastly, has he come back to swoop you in his arms again? Hmm. . .the moments keep going, don’t they?

Love has a way of showing up, or returning, in the most unexpected of ways. Should an old love return, remember how it’s for the reprise of a lesson, meant to be learned. Also, there are times when it gives us the opportunity to question another love. Should we be here? Is it right for one to find oneself having feelings for someone else, while being in a relationship with another?

Regardless of an old love’s return, just know one thing, love is gifted with many lessons, within. Life is meant to see just how well we can evolve. However it may be, there are different layers in reflecting upon it. In hindsight, love is beauty. Memories are grand!

Hey, Little Girl, come and hold my hand! ✋

Billy Wright