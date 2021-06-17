Morning Love Praise: Stevie Ray Vaughn

A man’s desire to proclaim his love, for a woman (via song) is a telling like not other. For starters, he is letting the world know just how precious she is to him. No doubt. He is screaming it, and performing it, to the world. She gives him pride and joy. A good woman teaches a man the true artistry of pride. For when pride is authentic, and pleasing to the Most High, there is a shift into traditional perceptions of its existence. Pride is not solely for the preception of stroking one’s ego and manhood. On the contrary, pride is more in alignment with moving through self-discovery and improvement of one’s Being. Everyday, one should be on the path to getting better. Every day!

A man should take pride in a woman’s ability to make her mark in the world, while highlighting his beauty, within it. Her work and very presence inspires joy for his world, and those on the outside. There is peace and there is joy. You truly can’t have one without the other. Love permits joy to blossom, abundantly. Love grants the serenity of one’s relationship with another. Of course, that’s if the love is true!

Biblically, it is written, “. . .before the pride come the falleth.” So, tread carefully. Tread very well. There is a way to nurture pride, without being arrogant. Treating pride with the level of gentility and tenderness, in which it deserves.

A man’s praise of a woman is as ancient as time immemorial. What is done musically, is nothing new. Every man has his complement. She is the one, who moves through mountains, in acquiring different forms of safekeeping, for his masculinity to thrive! You can tell the quality of a woman, based on the elevation of her man. Yes, Ladies and Gentlemen! It runs deep. Everything runs so very deeply.

Have you heard the saying, that “a nation can only rise as high as its women?” Well, a man can only rise as high as his woman. Her rich-sustaining energy permits him to fly, in ways that one can’t imagine. When she flies, he soars. All of such is intertwined to a man’s happiness. All of it!

So, sing on gentleman! Sing as high, as you can. Preach on the pride of one’s dame, and the joy for which she brings. There are lessons, in which one entails. Sing on, and sing the gentle pride, for the passion of love’s joyful tales!

Stevie Ray Vaughn