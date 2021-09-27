Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Morning Love: Beverly Wolff 🍑

An Illuminating Phase Of Love's Glow and Being Loved! Highlighting BEVERLY WOLFF and Her Performance Of Poems Of Love and the Rain: Love's Stricken!

When love is meant for a particular vibe, how do you cope? To be struck with love. What does that mean, entirely? Does it equate to being hit by a gigantic lightening bolt, and immediately feeling the awakening of life? Does it equate to moving through an entirely different tier for understanding what love means? Truly and deeply, what does it mean to be love struck?

Shall we bring in the element of water? Shall we water love with a unique element of its own accord? After all, water is one of the very testaments to love’s blessings. Shall we embrace being love struck with the blessed nature of immersing with a loving tenderness? Love is sacred and graceful, when performed in its tender touch. Love is simply Divine. ❤ And, the waters of Heaven rain down on a tender grace. When water 💧has the tenderness of love’s fruition, understand that there is a wellness to it all. We are meant to be restored and re-nourished. Perhaps, it’s time to re-imagine a different meaning to being, love struck? Perhaps.

For now, and for today, let’s permit ourselves to awaken into a more holistic venture, as it pertains to love. Forget about the flirtatious jitters, surrounding love. Forget about the stereotypes traditionally associated with love. For now, let’s focus on a more subtle foundation, and meaning to the very being of, love! This time, let’s permit love to be struck with the theme of restoration, re-birth, and re-cleansing. We must get to the healing, before a struck of love can, re-bloom!

Beverly Wolff

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Wolff
https://youtu.be/P43dB7G1jcQ
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7IFxpDgRP0yppG3fpOOuHd

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

