Morning Joy, As Sorrow, Fades: Sibongile Khumalo 🇿🇦

Black America, Jazz Music,, In The Tenderness Of South African Lands! A Look At The Late DR. SIBONGILE KHUMALO, and Her Performance Of, "Yakhalinkomo!" 🇿🇦

You know that peculiar sound. For it is heard throughout the entire world. No matter where it lands, or the country it ventures to, it always returns back to those peculiar gardens in US soil. One perfume of its existence is an nurturing impact, called, Jazz! Always remember and never forget, Jazz music is the velvety texture to Black America’s Soul! The Spirits and nurture, within our communities remain enchanting for all to see.. For, it was (and still is) used as a honey texture. It is meant to restore, and renew!

Yakhalinkomo” is the treasure of our spacing. It is the name of a song, from a legendary singer of South African domain. It’s very interesting the meaning of the song; the meaning of the term. It is an act of joy, with the hints of protest; according to one tongue of South African sound.

The legacy of Jazz music (for Black American people), in connection to the embrace of Jazz music by South African artists highlights a specific nourishment for the meaning of “Yakhalinkomo.” Jazz music is one source of joy for Black American people. Simultaneously, it is this audacity of being joyful, which moves one into an understanding of resisting sorrow. Hardship will not conquer the hearts for those, who believe! The message of the song moves, perfectly.

Feel joy, now and we’ll erase sorrow, within South African lands!

Sibongile Khumalo

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

