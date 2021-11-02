Contributor Log In
Morning Dreams Of Inspiration: Mary Eaton ❤

The Dreaming Of Dreams Until They Come True! MARY EATON and Her 1929 Performance Of, "When My Dreams Come True!" ❤

Every morning when we awake, there is a precious, childlike treasure, which moves us into action. We are grateful and hopeful, as such energy moves us into a grander level of achievement. Our dreams, hopes, and lifelong desires grant us the opportunity to do the necessary work in starting our day. As they say, time waits for no one. Furthermore, time is a precious tool for how we initiate change; all the while seeking holistic manifestations of our heart’s desire.

Awaking in the morning dawn, what are the dreams of your heart’s desire? Is there something you have been meaning to do? Is there a particular task, or list of to-dos, you have been meaning to get to? Is there a particular passion, you have been yearning to initiate? What are the fruits of your desires? Furthermore, how do they continue to move you into your sense of purpose on this Earth?

One of the best methods of initiating dreams is to move them to your imaginative psyche. Performing them. Acting them. However you desire! How precious it is to go into the realm of imagination, in order to bring such treasures into reality! What about the sacred beauty of song, dance, and how it moves a person into believing in a dreams manifestation? Do you remember those moments as children when we played make-believe? It was truly a holistic remedy, which further encourages us to believe in our dreams.

From this point onward and into our new day, let us bare witness to the power of 🎶 music, and its ongoing power of singing our dreams into reality’s time! When My Dreams Come True! What a holistic melody in the healing vibes, for those who have forgotten their dreams. It goes to show that love has a method of moving into a higher sense of creativity!

Mary Eaton

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Eaton#/media/File%3AMaryeaton.jpg
https://youtu.be/vxKmTfUMzAM

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

