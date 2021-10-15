Morning Bliss and Beauty: Jabu Khanyile 🇿🇦

The morning bliss moves through a tender sound. Beauty becomes of that very nature. Beauty comes through the vivacious landscapes. It tackles through the serenity of a new start. Most importantly, it reminds us the spiritual depth of beauty.

The very purpose of beauty is not meant for vanity. It is not meant for competition. Beauty, on a Universal level is designed to heal and arise! Beauty is gifted with the powers of restoring one’s vision for Universal balance. These are the sacred teachings of beauty; one’s, in which a significant portion of humanity has forgotten, over time. Beauty is connected with the Universal. It has been crafted and designed to rebirth itself on Earth, through a tender Spirit, fashionable designs, and other treasures, which are meant to bring, balance!

When beauty floats through music, you hear it. Feeling and expressing it, through the reflections of time; through the generations of time. Listen to beauty and precious melodies. Interpretations go unneeded for now. Just feel a beautiful tune!

Jabu Khanyile