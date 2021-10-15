Contributor Log In
Morning Bliss and Beauty: Jabu Khanyile 🇿🇦

Beauties Ascending, In The Morning Hue! Highlighting The Late "Mmalo We!" 🇿🇦

The morning bliss moves through a tender sound. Beauty becomes of that very nature. Beauty comes through the vivacious landscapes. It tackles through the serenity of a new start. Most importantly, it reminds us the spiritual depth of beauty.

The very purpose of beauty is not meant for vanity. It is not meant for competition. Beauty, on a Universal level is designed to heal and arise! Beauty is gifted with the powers of restoring one’s vision for Universal balance. These are the sacred teachings of beauty; one’s, in which a significant portion of humanity has forgotten, over time. Beauty is connected with the Universal. It has been crafted and designed to rebirth itself on Earth, through a tender Spirit, fashionable designs, and other treasures, which are meant to bring, balance!

When beauty floats through music, you hear it. Feeling and expressing it, through the reflections of time; through the generations of time. Listen to beauty and precious melodies. Interpretations go unneeded for now. Just feel a beautiful tune!

Jabu Khanyile

https://alchetron.com/Jabu-Khanyile
https://youtu.be/TDZ5zNAccqA
https://open.spotify.com/track/1CI3SmhKOjesnNmk6Ea1jn

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

