Morning Angels Of Love: Barbara Jones🇯🇲

Isn’t it grand and a blessing to know that there are morning angels by your side? Afterall, who would have ever known the power of angels and their ability to show up when we least expect it. Heaven has a protective nature. And, angels are spread among us in ways that we could least expect. That’s why it’s always wise to treat people with the upmost kindness. For you never know, who is an angel among you.

There are the protective angels, sent from Heaven. Of course, there are also the romantic angels. My, don’t they have a way of showing us the true meaning of, love! For each and every day, they awaken our day to start off with another chance. Their love reminds us each and every single day, that we have a reason for living-that we are important on this Earth. Isn’t life a novel of romance? There is always love in the atmosphere. Yes? Even if we don’t always observe it, or recognize how it is there. Love is around us. We must simply accept it when it comes to us.

Back to the world of Jamaican waters. Love blossoms around the island. Through it all, there is a loving embrace, which provides the richly vitamins to one’s mind, body, and Spirit. Islands 🏝 simply have that factor of holistic waters, which provides nourishment to lost Souls, in need of love-in search of love.. That’s one of the blessings of land and water.

There’ll be no strings to bind your hands

Not if my love can’t bind your heart

And there’s no need to take a stand

For it was I, who chose to start

I see no need to take me home

I’m old enough to face the dawn

Lyrics are telling. You can’t force love. You can’t bind it or tie it up. Of course, you may try, but it won’t be easy to master. Love is free flowing. It moves throughout the Spirit (and experience) of human interaction. If you cross one human, you are bound to experience the majesty for a particular love story. When such a love comes in the wee hours of the morning, just know that a person is experiencing a rise and re-birth of one’s Soul. There is an aura of refreshness. No doubt. And, that refreshness gives one the rise and exuberance to awaken through each and every day.

Just call me angel of the morning, (angel)

Just touch my cheek before you leave me, baby

One can only experience the level of intimacy when it comes to the invitation of touch. For a person, or individual to invite you to touch on them during the morning dawn, is also a process of healing and preparation. Before you are sent out into this harsh and cold world 🌎, remember that there is a love, which values you, for you. One does not have to worry about being invalidated, or torn down in the harsh sentiments, called life. Nearby, there is someone in your corner. It means that you are protected and nourished, in ways that you never believed you could be. Nearby, there is someone, who cares about you. Someone. Isn’t such a feeling amazing? Forget about loneliness or journeying through this life, alone. Just know that you are worthy of a love. Some love. An angelic love, of the morning’s timing. Call me, my Dearest angel!

I won’t beg you to stay with me

Through the tears of the day, of the years

Baby, Baby, Baby

Barbara Jones