Morning and Beyond: John Hicks #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Extension Of Morning Wellness, In Days' Remaining Nights! Highlighting JOHN HICKS, and His Performance Of, "After The Morning!"

We speak of the morning. Yet, what happens, after! There is much to be stated after one has transitioned passed the very confines of morning. Such is to be said regarding how one begins the very time of morning. Furthermore, how does such linger into the afternoon, and evening time? There is so much to say, concerning how the representations of the morning extensions.

Mornings are rather peaceful! Evenmore, they have a way of moving into other times. Do we have to separate from morning’s stillness once its time has transitioned on? Do we? Can there we a sense of continuation? Bringing morning vibes into the afternoon, and evening, times. The answer is, yes! Morning freshness can extend itself into the hectic atmosphere of the afternoon; and the downtown of the evening! Imagine what it would be like to experience refreshness, throughout the entire day! Wouldn’t that be a sight? Now, that is truly a paradise; singing tranquility, throughout its very nectar.

Yes, Baby! We are back into the world of Jazz music! And hearing the piano’s tune strikes an everglowing elixir into the musical womb! It is the element of grace, within the composition. The piano, in Jazz music slows down the very heartbeat of the song! When, its element for embracing that morning timber, remember just how it seems to align with the quiet bird chirping of the silent morning! Exactly! The stillness moves on.

Evermore, we move to bring morning treasures into a latter time! It’s musical magic. Taking a quiet segment of the day, while extending it, beyond!

John Hicks

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:John_Hicks.jpg
https://alchetron.com/John-Hicks-(jazz-pianist)#john-hicks-jazz-pianist-203a5ba6-1d61-4828-8834-cdc14efbf96-resize-750.jpeg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ilDAPSFORJs
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2JzTVgQ5vs7k1gGXbC5DWG

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

