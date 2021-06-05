Morgan Malone: “Everyone won’t care the same way you do”

Everyone won’t care the same way you do. There are issues that I’m very passionate about yet are foreign to others and it has taken many conversations to move others to my point of view. But I’m not always able to change their points of view. Managing my emotions when the things I care about aren’t in alignment with others was and continues to be an area of growth for me.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Morgan Malone.

At 26, Morgan is the steward of a 7.2 billion dollars development project in Chicago. She is driven by the principles that served her as a City of Chicago policy analyst and community organizer in civic, labor, racial justice and voter registration drives. She works for a society built on values and affirmation, not disparity and fear. That’s an elusive goal when stakeholders don’t have an understanding of goals or processes. Morgan’s job is to manage many development partners and secure community buy-in for a 100-acre mixed-use health innovation district on Chicago’s South Side. When the worlds of community building and real estate development don’t talk the same language, Morgan bridges those gaps. Inclusion and equity are Morgan’s touchpoints and help her solidify collective impact. Community organizing is also essential in Morgan’s toolkit. She is a founder of the Chicago Neighborhood Development Collective, a group of young Black Chicagoans who care about the poorest South and West Side neighborhoods; the Black Chicago Jobs Board, a career listserv; and created Resisting in Place, a nationwide project to encourage work that reflects the Black experience. Count on her to always be building bridges.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I grew up as an only child near Quantico, Virginia, to parents who were career U.S. Marines. As a child of service-oriented parents, giving back was ingrained in me as a driving motivation early on. I spent much of my adolescence with my nose in a book or actively participating in community service efforts on a weekly basis. My dad and I would do weekend clean-ups and more. Whether it was tutoring youth, working in a homeless shelter or volunteering on political campaigns, I grew up with service in the forefront of my life.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Funny enough, I always tell people that the Harry Potter series taught me how to be an activist. I would be first in line on release dates and done with each book in 72 hours. Each book was a soaring example that it didn’t matter how old you were — anyone could stand up for what was right, overcome fear and take down bullies. It was a reminder to trust my own intuition and made me realize that the work of saving the day happens in, and with, community. It also showed me that the most established people in the room don’t always know best.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

“Making A Difference” means impacting the lives of others in a way that values and affirms their voices and experiences and centers their wellness and well-being as a North Star. When you have a people-first mindset, and you focus on the wellbeing of others, you can always make a positive difference.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

We are currently embroiled in a time that questions both America and the world’s commitment to those who are most marginalized. As conversations regarding racism ring throughout all of our living rooms, it is important to acknowledge that racism permeates every industry, place and space. It is a disease that we must name and actively combat. In order to do so, we must begin with cultural and intellectual reconciliation.

Resisting in Place is an initiative that aims to amplify Black voices and showcase that Black Americans are resisting racism in every industry, every institution and every creative expression. From day-to-day actions to radical disruption, Black Americans are fighting for industries nationwide to understand that Black voices and experiences are integral to how we understand these industries versus an aside. To respond to racism, we must first understand the role our industries have played in enabling it and the role our organizational cultures play in furthering it.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

When the George Floyd uprisings began, I noticed that when people spoke of Black Lives Matter it was relegated to prisons, police and protests. But racism is wreaking havoc across so many industries that I felt that only talking about anti-racism in these terms was incomplete.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

There wasn’t an ah-ha moment per se. I had already been walking the walk and living my values of anti-racism and identity affirmation in every space and aspect of my life. One of the tensions that had been brewing in my mind for months prior to launch was how to effectively shift culture so that the quality-of-life challenges faced by many could be moved. I knew that my response had to be comprehensive and cultural, something that a number of individuals could see themselves within. When I floated the idea to friends, they agreed and helped me take Resisting in Place from idea to published initiative rather quickly.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

First, I validated my idea with peers to see if it was interesting or needed. I then worked with those same peers to help define specific terms so that my language for describing the problem was true to more than just my experience. From there, I asked my community to support me in sharing the word and helping me design and develop the nomination page.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I have learned so many new and interesting things across industries. From beekeeping to puzzle making to financial and legal services, Black Americans have been fighting against racism in so many industries for an extended period of time.

When I first launched, I just hoped that people would find this initiative interesting but within 24 hours, people had nominated Black Americans resisting racism from every area of the country in over 20 industries.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

I assumed that Resisting in Place would be a one-off. A digital publication or anthology — one and done. Immediately after launching, I got a number of requests for ongoing, long-term engagement. Questions about multiple volumes, social pages, a documentary, a docuseries and more, and I realized quickly that it had grown bigger than I’d imagined and that sometimes it takes being challenged to broaden your dreams.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I am absolutely a reflection of my community. My community helped at every turn. From defining the ethos of the initiative to creative direction for the website to building the website, Resisting in Place is a reflection of the hopes and dreams of young Black people whose resistance is rooted in being seen, affirmed, and valued. That’s why it resonates with such an intersectional group of people, Resisting in Place was birthed with a variety of perspective. Throughout my life, I haven’t made any impactful moves without the help of community.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

In my own life, I resist in the real estate development sector. Along with an amazing team of individuals, we are building a megadevelopment on the South Side of Chicago that will become an economic engine for the entire Southside. This work is impactful as we are focused on making this multi-billion-dollar development the most equitable in the country and are anchoring it with inclusive placemaking. This is my own form of anti-racist resistance, and it impacts hundreds of thousands of people who will see their futures realized in this work.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1. Industries and organizations should really look inward and evaluate how their organizations have contributed to racism, enabled racism externally and furthered racism internally. This cannot be solved with a few more diverse team members.

2. Industries and organizations should work to unlearn harmful practices and re-evaluate how they measure impact, and in doing so ensure that marginalized voices are a part of that process and are positively impacted by the work of these companies.

3. As community members we can consistently amplify and lift up the Black Americans fighting in their industries and work to further their causes.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

I wish someone had shared that self-care in social impact was a priority and to make sure that I hold as much space for others as I do for myself. Often times, social impact is thankless work, and it can wear on you as it has on me many times over. I wish I’d given myself permission to prioritize my wellness. Everyone won’t care the same way you do. There are issues that I’m very passionate about yet are foreign to others and it has taken many conversations to move others to my point of view. But I’m not always able to change their points of view. Managing my emotions when the things I care about aren’t in alignment with others was and continues to be an area of growth for me. Start with the end result and work backwards. In order to ensure alignment, begin with the end and define how to work towards it. For the Bronzeville Lakefront project, the end goal is an equitable development where inclusive placemaking is at the forefront. Understanding that end goal, the next step, required me to work backwards and define equity touch points for every step of a development process. Solve for root causes versus symptoms. There will always be symptoms that affect us most immediately. But the real question is why do the symptoms exist? In real estate, there are plenty of outcomes that have affected POC communities. Why do those root challenges exist and what are they? Impact requires consistency. Good ideas and moral righteousness don’t amount to much without consistency. You find in the execution of work that making an impact requires change management. In every instance of my own impact work, I have always had to change hearts and minds to align, and that work required consistent touch points.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

The world, our humanity, the ability for all people to be affirmed, seen, valued and respected depends on our actions. Don’t be afraid to show up for the causes that are near and dear to you, even if it’s hard or you’re the only one.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Ava Duvernay. Her projection of Afrofuturism in Jay-Z’s Family Feud music video and a world that we could all have inspired me to work to implement it.

How can our readers follow you online?

Morgan Malone

www.morganmalone.org (will be live by release)

@themorganmalone on Instagram and Twitter

www.linkedin.com/in/morganmalone on LinkedIn

Resisting in Place

www.resistinginplace.com

@resistinginplace on Instagram

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!