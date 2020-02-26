More Food for Thought: Invisible Threats to Agriculture

“One word: plastics.”

For decades, most of us never really thought or worried about how these petroleum-based substances break down in the environment. But now, thanks to greater public awareness and academic research, the word is out about the dangers inherent in plastics. That’s not just cause for concern; it’s reason enough to push for a move away from plastics as a default manufacturing material. Many people have been spurred by the images of plastics floating in the ocean and landfills, which are being ingested by birds, fish and other wildlife. But how many of us have started to think about how plastics are impacting the organisms in our soils.

We create 240 million tons of plastic annually, and most of it is meant to be disposed of after a single use. Even though it isn’t biodegradable like organic materials, when plastic gets to the end of its life, it disintegrates, turning into miniscule particles. Some of these become nanoplastics and microplastics, which are so tiny, they can’t be seen by the human eye. And through landfills and sewage treatment plants, they find their way into waterways and oceans. However, there is far more plastic pollution on land than in the ocean and yet less is known about the potential threats posed to life on land and our food system.

Microplastics and plastic additives find their way into the soil, where research is showing they interact and interfere with microorganisms, despite their microscopic size.

Microplastics

Evidence has also indicated that when ingested by soil-dwelling invertebrates that are essential to the workings of healthy soil, such as earthworms, fungi and plant pollinators, these microplastic particles end up disrupting agricultural systems. For example, the springtail is a small arthropod that contributes to pollination and soil health; those that ingested microplastics were found to have compromised health in the form of lower weight, decreased fertility and disrupted digestive tracts. That’s just one of many essential species that could be squeezed out by microplastic waste.

An Anglia Ruskin University study published in October 2019 finds that earthworms, upon which so much of our agricultural system depends, are hit particularly hard. Ingested microplastic particles caused earthworms in the study to lose weight, and the soil they lived in produced less crop yield due to less productive earthworms and lower pH levels. While everyone has their eyes on preventing plastic waste in the ocean and landfills, it would be wise to look at preventing plastics from ending up in our agricultural system.

We are not approaching the problem with a concerted effort or viewpoint, and in some quarters, there’s little acknowledgement that there in fact IS a looming problem. Some farmers have been sold on the idea of mulching with plastic film, made from recycled plastic waste. In essence, it’s a microplastic delivery system, the impacts of which need to be assiduously, seriously looked at to avoid further disruption and exposure to unnecessary microplastics and soil pollution.

In basic terms, good soil results in wealth and health. Any farmer can tell you the importance of healthy soil, which is always being renewed and recycled by the creatures, plants and fungi that live within it. In order to protect the life in the soil and its purity, we need to be mindful of avoiding unnecessary disturbances and chemical additives, and we need to add plastics to that list.

What’s needed is further research, building on already promising studies, that show how microplastics impact the environment and how they move through it so that we can take action to stop their spread and negative impacts on our agricultural system. Then, in pursuit of food security and to avoid pushing already stressed agroecosystems past the brink, we need to move away from plastics, and soon. The advantages they offer are slight and the conveniences, fleeting; they’re far outweighed by the risks.