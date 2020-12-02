Moran Amir of Adornia: “Don’t dream your life, live your dream”

“Don’t dream your life, live your dream”. I am a doer not a talker and I am not afraid to take calculated risks. I believe that is the reason I am still in business after 8 years. I like to surround myself with similar people so that the energy and mood is always high.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Moran Amir.

Moran “Mo” Adornia is the founder and designer of Adornia jewelry, a direct to consumer online jewelry company making trendy jewelry in real materials such as gemstones and silver. She has been working on Adornia the last 8 years and began the business as a project at Wharton Business School. Her company’s motto is real jewelry for real women.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I love the mix of art and commerce. I didn’t want to pursue a traditional path after business school. I decided to continue my previous experience in the fashion space and translate that to jewelry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

We launched our Nasty lariat necklace in 2017 in the wake of Trump’s inauguration. We got a ton of press and built a huge community of like-minded women who wanted to wear how they felt. My jewelry is for women who have something to say.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In general, I was just so bright eyed and bushy tailed. Would not take no for an answer. Thought anything was possible. The truth is that you need to have that persistence to keep going otherwise no one will realize your dream except you.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Donating 15,000 masks to NYC hospitals and our loyal following. We have 10,000 slated for hospitals and 5,000 to people at risk.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I hope the thousands of people who will be using these masks at preventing the spread of corona virus.

I worked with my Chinese box making factory to help them set up for mask production. I wrote them their first purchase order for 15k masks. At a time of heightened racism toward Asians, I hope this shows that there is room to collaborate for solutions across the globe. This is a global problem really requiring both a local and global solution.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Re: this health crisis we are in, I believe we need to double down on government and health care like never before. As a business woman, I can say now is the time to support your employees and community like never before. We should give freely and contribute to the greater good because who knows what tomorrow brings.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is overcoming an endless set of challenges that builds skill and personality. It

Is very hard to teach in a classroom, though they tried to at Wharton. Leadership can only be taught through problem solving tough experiences, working with others to achieve common goals.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think we should be kinder to the earth and the animals on it. If you look at the root of the virus, it started at a wild animal market in Wuhan. We have no business slaughtering animals willy nilly for our consumption. The kinder we are to the earth, the less diseases and pollution. These viruses are a reaction to our abuse of the earth.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t dream your life, live your dream”. I am a doer not a talker and I am not afraid to take calculated risks. I believe that is the reason I am still in business after 8 years. I like to surround myself with similar people so that the energy and mood is always high.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Diane von Furstenberg, love her designs and insights. She is not afraid to speak her mind and with a set of old school values that I love. Her office is not far from mine so make the meeting happen ☺

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@adornia on Instagram

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!