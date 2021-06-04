Moody Bank$: “Don’t let your career be dependent on anyone else ”

Don’t let your career be dependent on anyone else — Be in control of your destiny. Find ways to be as self-sufficient as possible. When you rely on other people and they for whatever reason don’t follow through, you don’t want to be stuck depending on them to get it finished. Try to learn how to do everything yourself just in case. Always have a plan B and C. This industry is flaky so you have to learn how to stand on your own two feet.

Moody Bank$ was born in Southern California, where she spent most of her youth. She spent a lot of time around art and music, writing songs and poems, as well as designing clothes, and painting pictures. During her school years, Moody Bank$ took another direction with her life when she started playing basketball and went on to get a scholarship at a division two college where she played and graduated. Once she finished college, she decided that she wanted a change. She soon relocated to Austin, the live music capital of the world to refine her live show and continue to make music.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/3d7bdaba32e7c292a7072e3d18107a4a

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a very close family, in a quiet city, and lived a pretty normal childhood. We didn’t have phones when I was younger so were always outside playing, running, and meeting other kids in the neighborhood. I was the youngest child of three and I was the only girl so naturally, I grew up as one of the boys. I always wanted to be with my brothers and do whatever they were doing. When I was younger I played every sport, I was always riding my bike and was a little daredevil to be honest, but at the same time, I was also really interested in art and singing. My mom still to this day has pictures that I painted when I was younger and clothing that I “designed” by stapling fabric pieces together. I remember writing songs and making up dances for my cousin and me during sleepovers. I always loved performing and entertaining. When I was about nine years old I used to be in a singing group and we would travel around and perform at zoos and care-taking facilities. So I was always very active and vocal. I was expressing myself creatively at a very young age.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had recently moved to Austin, Tx and I didn’t really know anybody except for one person and they thankfully enough gave me a job at a recording studio that they owned, Softspoken Studios ATX. I remember being so excited because I’ve always loved music and knew that I wanted to be involved with music somehow as a career path but never really knew how or even thought that I actually could do that, it was sort of like a pipe dream to me. So, when this opportunity came around I was beyond excited. I started working as a booking scheduler and in keeping the studio presentable. Then I slowly worked myself up as an A&R for a local label. As more and more artists started coming into the studio and I was hearing their music I kept thinking to myself, “wow…I think I can do that, I think I can make music”. I would hear the beats for these other artists, and instantly melodies and words would pop into my head, and they were good! So I started making music on my free time and eventually started getting good and the rest is history.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me thus far, was being able to creatively direct my videos. Coming up with a concept, draw it, then get the materials to actually physically build it is such a satisfying process. There’s something indescribable about being able to bring to life a creation from nothing. I love designing, creating aesthetics, and different worlds. I recently have been getting involved with set designing and being able to create a visual 100% from my mind and that is something that I look forward to sharing with the world because it allows me to complete the picture. The words feel so much more when there is a visual to go along with it, and every time I hear my music I can picture a visual, so being able to share that is everything for me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I would make when I was first starting is that I would never be able to get the mic on because it would be muted and I wouldn’t know how to unmute it, or sometimes it would be on the wrong channel and I wouldn’t know why it wasn’t recording. I basically taught myself how to record and use logic so I would always make the simplest mistakes and looking back now it’s hilarious. A lesson that I learned from that is everyone has to start somewhere. Everybody sucks at first, but it’s the perseverance to not quit which makes you great. Too many times we are too hard on ourselves and its hinders growth because we let it stop us from trying. So it taught to give myself room to grow.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have some new song and video coming out this year creatively directed by me with sets designed and built by me! As well as styling so I’m super excited for that! I also got some new merch lines dropping that I’m super excited about because all of them are designed solely by me! You can find these on moodybanks.com.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think that having diversity within the entertainment industry is extremely important because representation matters! Its’ so important for people to see others that look like them succeeding. It gives people hope and the courage to chase their dreams! It also is important because diversity is what keeps the world interesting. Life would suck without diversity.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The five things that I wish someone told me when I first started is:

All things take time — It takes time to be able to figure out your flow, sound, and what you want to say. Don’t expect to release one song and be famous. This industry takes time and you have to put the work in to become great. Do not surround yourself around “Yes” men — It’s so so so so important to have people around you that will challenge you to do better and are honest with you when something does not sound good. When I was just started I wanted to release music but my producer told me I needed to get better first, and I didn’t let it hurt my feelings, I simply got better and it definitely was the right advise. So I think its very important to have people around you that have your best interest at heart, not theirs. Listen to yourself — Do not let anyone persuade you. Do what you want to do. Don’t let other people define your sound or sway you from doing what you really want to do. Be firm in what you believe and want because I’ve seen so many artist get lost in all of it because they have too many people around them telling them what they should and shouldn’t do. You are the artist, so you need to make the decisions. Don’t get caught in the hype — A lot of times I’ve seen people get so caught up in the hype they forget the reason they are there in the first place. If you focus on the music everything else will come. The moment your stop focusing on the music is the moment you will lose it. Don’t let your career be dependent on anyone else — Be in control of your destiny. Find ways to be as self-sufficient as possible. When you rely on other people and they for whatever reason don’t follow through, you don’t want to be stuck depending on them to get it finished. Try to learn how to do everything yourself just in case. Always have a plan B and C. This industry is flaky so you have to learn how to stand on your own two feet.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The main thing I would suggest to colleagues would be to have fun. Don’t allow the pressure, fear, or anxiety suck the joy out of music. Try to always remember why you’re doing what you do. As long as you have fun and are moving and creating through love that’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter if you have 1 fan or 1,000,000 fans. Do it because you love it and that’s it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The Movement I would create would be #SAVETHECOWS & would love to open cow sanctuaries for all of the cows and farm animals that are getting abused by major dairy industries. I am very big on treating animals and the planet with equal respect, and I really hate how cows are treated at these huge factory farms. It’s unethical and just pure evilness because there are way less torturous ways that these cows could be farmed. I love cows because they are so smart, cute, and sweet. A lot of people don’t know this, but cows are a lot like dogs, and they are extremely smart and affectionate. They can even play catch! It’s crazy to me that we treat these animals with so much unnecessary pain.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The one person I am super grateful for is Noah Fendz. He is the one that gave me the job at the studio and basically led me to where I am today. I owe everything to him.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life quote is “A dream becomes a plan when you write it down.” You can truly accomplish anything your heart desires if you actually believe you can and create a plan to make it happen. It doesn’t matter how big or small or how long it may take, you can accomplish anything if you have the will to follow your own plan, and once that happens doors will start opening for you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

Erykah Badu because she representing everything I’m striving to become. A beautiful, powerful woman who heals through her music. She is my favorite artist because she is consistently dropping knowledge in her music planting seeds in people’s mind and they don’t even know it. She spreads love, confidence, and wisdom with such grace. Hopefully one day someone will fill this way about me, and so on and so forth, letting the cypher keep moving like a rolling stone.

