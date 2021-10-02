Mony Doyle and Glen Doyle: “When you have an idea moved by passion you do not necessarily think about the business side of it”

When you have an idea moved by passion you do not necessarily think about the business side of it. Think ahead and try to anticipate what steps you will be taking after your project is in the public eye. Know what you want to achieve, what your final goal is.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mony Doyle and Glen Doyle.

Mony and Glen are a couple from Melbourne, Australia, who like everyone else had to find creative, lighter ways to relay the effects of a pandemic to their two children and to help them not only understand but thrive through it. They read stories to their children from day one and through these stories, either from books or stories they created, they found a channel to relate, explain and teach their children about life’s beauty and challenges. From that love of stories and a very strict lockdown, their book The Day The Zoo Went Quiet was created. A family project that is now being branded and sold worldwide.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in middle class Brazil in the 70’s. I was the oldest child in a family of three children. My parents got divorced when I was six years old. I guess I had a fair share of anxiety and stress as a child in many levels. The desire to tend to my own children’s wellbeing and shield them stems from that period in time.

Glen had a completely different background having been born in Australia, but his childhood was also punctuated by family drama. When we got together and decided to start a family it was very important to us to be the best parents we could. We are far from perfect but we make our children’s wellbeing our main focus.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There is a saying I always remember ‘Feeling sad is unavoidable. Suffering is a decision.’. I am not sure I remember where I read that as a teenager but I kept it with me. I believe that life will dish out some very sour lessons sometimes. You take what you can, forget what is not useful, brush yourself off and move on. The best trait in a human being is resilience.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am a children’s book author so my favorite book is fittingly a child one. “The Little Prince” by the French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry was introduced to me by my 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Eulalina. I went to a Brazilian public school and we didn’t have the luxury of a library. This angel of a woman would buy books with her own money and let us borrow for the week. And the book itself is a lesson in humanity.

Glen’s favorite is another children’s classic, ‘The Faraway Tree’ by Enid Blyton. To him it was a way to remove himself from childhood stressors by immersing in the fantasy world provided by the book.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Before the Pandemic I was an entertainment journalist/photographer mixing my passion of music and writing with the task of raising my children. To say the Pandemic put an end to the demand in the entertainment field is an understatement. Suddenly, something that I loved doing came to a halt.

Glen also had his career as a commercial builder massively impacted by it. The things that had fed both our creative sides had been stolen from us.

I have a strong background in poetry, blogging and creative writing so it was just a matter of time before my word afflicted brain would demand me to pour myself into some other project. Glen was my crutch, critic, and collaborator in more ways than one. We just happen to work well together, giving each other insights and feeding each other’s creativity.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

It was a bit of an accident really. We have always read to our children. When our daughter wasn’t eating her veggies I bought Lauren Child’s Charlie and Lola’s ‘I will never not ever eat a tomato”. When our boy was a toddler and having trouble controlling his outbursts of anger I bought Trace Moroney’s ‘When I’m feeling angry”. We already had a tested and tried method of using books to promote behavioral adjustment or to offer our children a way to work through their feelings.

When Covid-19 hit, and that was when it was still only called ‘Corona’, with the absence of literature on the matter we had to create our own stories. The kids got right into, offering insights, curious about the new virus and to a great extent anxious about the changes. One day my daughter arrived home very upset. She is a real hugger and she was no longer allowed to hug her friends. They were isolated. And don’t even get me started on homeschooling! The tension was palpable and there was no end in sight. Our little project became something of a big thing for us. It helped us stay sane and focus on something other than the lockdown.

When the book was finished we thought it would be a great idea to illustrate it and keep it as a gift to our children as a reminder of what we went through together and what we survived as a family. The result was amazing, much more than we expected. Then we thought, why keep this to ourselves? Why not share it considering so many parents and children are in lockdown and need a break or just something to smile about?

The next step was approaching a publishing house and one of them liked our project. And here we are.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I remember like it was yesterday. Our then five year old daughter Anya was feeling quite forlorn that day. She had been asking for days when we would be able to go to the zoo. But it was week 5 of a 12 week lockdown. We felt for her. We consoled her by saying we knew she really missed the zoo. And we said we were certain the animals at the zoo missed her too. And a lightbulb lit! Wow! This could be a very interesting story.

How are things going with this new initiative?

I have been working around the clock to get our tale out there. It hasn’t been easy, after all we are not celebrities, we don’t have the fanfare and big names to accompany our book. But we have commitment and the belief that this is an amazing story that can help many families as it helped us. We were also involved in a study for the Monash University in Australia about children’s mental health and how literature can help children navigate and cope with stress. We were lucky enough to receive the generous endorsement of Dr Sophie Lea, Ph.D. Lecturer for the Master of Counselling at Monash University in Australia because she believed in our project and found it extremely positive in these tough times.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We are both very grateful to our babies. They surprise us with their resilience and capacity to adapt. You try to be so strong for them but in reality you take strength from them. Since the pandemic we made a huge life changing decision. We moved to my birth Country (Brazil) to be near family. We realized that when you are facing a pandemic and borders are shut you start to wonder if you will ever see your family again. You are faced with the prospect of not being able to be with the ones you love should they need you. It was a decision made after a lot of consideration. And having had taken that step, our children have been the real heroes. Taking everything in, embracing a new culture, a new language, a new life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most interesting was finding out that sometimes you create something and you think ‘this came out well’ but you don’t fully realize that what you created could be bigger or impact other people’s lives in some way. The pleasure and fulfillment we get when we receive words or photos of little ones throughout the world reading what we wrote is very rewarding. The response was so much bigger than we expected.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1 — When you have an idea moved by passion you do not necessarily think about the business side of it. Think ahead and try to anticipate what steps you will be taking after your project is in the public eye. Know what you want to achieve, what your final goal is.

2 — Network and build a foundation for your project. Who can help you? How? What kind of partnerships can you build that are mutually beneficial to promote your project to potential customers in the future? Is there anyone who would believe your dream enough to fund part of your project?

3- Read the contract. Then read it again. It’s very exciting when someone sees potential in your project but don’t sign just about anything. Get your lawyer to read through it and if given the choice, negotiate.

4- When you hire a service, be it PR, Publicity or marketing, make sure they are working with you and providing all the services you are paying them for. Do not be shy about asking them to itemize what has been done and achieved. You are paying for a service, you are not asking for favors.

5 — I can’t emphasize this enough but SAVE YOUR MONEY. You will find two avenues regarding marketing, the DIY approach and the ‘pay us to do it’ approach. Both cost money but bigger is not always better. We actually lost money with companies that sounded impressive but in the end gave us no more expertise or directions we couldn’t have learned straight from YouTube. For free. Always research free marketing ideas, like Facebook groups, Directories, Social Media and Forums. We are not saying that paid marketing doesn’t bring results. We’re just saying be picky. Go for the tried and tested.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Stress is our middle name at the present moment. The release of a book and all the marketing and networking that follows is stressful. Add the fact that the pandemic is still in full swing. Then add to that a huge overseas move including new school for the children, buying a house, furniture, paperwork bureaucracy, you name it. You have to find ways to ground yourself and reduce the noise. When it all gets too much I find solace in nature. A few hours contemplating the ocean, breathing in the salty air and feeling fine sand under my feet can do wonders. As a family we try to switch off and enjoy a family movie, popcorn and nothing but hear the kids laugh at the latest Pixar animation. The important thing is to be able to pinpoint that moment you can no longer continue and not push past that point. And sometimes, in a family, moods are different. Sometimes Glen is very excited about something and he wants to talk about it and I need to switch off. And he respects that. The same goes for me or the children. It’s about respecting each other’s ‘moments’ or ‘moods’.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would possibly put my whole fortune into creating a program that would end for good any pre-conceived judgement based on race, gender, orientation, or background. Nothing saddens me more than people being persecuted for being who they are, be it a matter of choice or nature.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

There is one person I truly admire for his philanthropy and tireless work towards leaving his community in a better shape than he found it and that’s Jon Bon Jovi who together with his wife Dorothea, created the JBJ Soul Kitchen, a ‘pay it forward’ restaurant model. You have your lunch and contribute to feed the next person who might not be able to afford a proper meal. His heart is in the right place. I would definitely like to have with him.

As for Glen, there is no one person. He tends to admire and gather snippets of life from many. Lunch with the kids on a sunny day on the beach would be his answer.

How can our readers follow you online?

By accessing our social media and checking our book page.

www.thedaythezoowentquiet.com

@thedaythezoowentquiet on Instagram.

Personal accounts

@monydoyle

@glen_doyle_

