Monkey Mind

How to Stop the Chatter From Derailing Your Goals

By

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption.

This week’s content is Negative Nancy #2 in Habit Formation.

Monkey Mind is always trying to take you away from your goals. It says things like, you can’t do that, who do you think you are?, oh come on don’t be boring not because Monkey Mind is mean it’s because MM is afraid of change, so it thinks it’s keeping you safe.

Habit: Next time Monkey Mind comes up… 

  1. Identify the limiting thought
  2. Flip the thought 
  3. Come up with 3 reasons why the opposite of the limiting thought is actually true

As always cheering for you!
Gabi

GABRIELLA OM
OM
HOW DO YOU FEEL AFTER OM

    Gabriella Rosen

