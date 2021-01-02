Monitoring Teen’s Activities During Teenage

5 Benefits of monitoring teenage activities as a parent:
Do you know? Teenage years are a time of rapid growth, exploration, and risk-taking. Taking challenges gives youngsters the occasion to test their aptitudes.
But, some risks such as smoking, using drinking and driving, etc. can have harmful and long-lasting effects on a teen’s health and well-being. Parents are a strong influence in the lives of their teens.
When parents make a habit of knowing about their teens what they’re doing, who they’re with, and where they’re and setting clear expectations for behavior with regular check-ins to be sure these expectations are being met which is called monitoring their teens’ activities and behavior.
#1 What is called parental monitoring?
- First of all, Parental monitoring includes
- The special attention for their children that parents have for their behavior;
- The actions parents of tracking one’s kid.
- The commitment that a parent have for their own children.
Definitely, You are using parental monitoring once you start questioning and thinking about your kids the following:
- Where will your child be?
- Whom will your kid be with?
- When will you be your child home?
Also, You are doing the same kind of monitoring when you –
- Check-in together with your teen by phone
- Get to understand his or her friends and their parents.
- Talk together with your teen about how he or she spends time or whether he or she is making safe choices.
#2 Five(5) Benefits of monitoring your child is worth the effort:
- Teenagers whose parents monitor are less likely to get involved in antisocial behavior.
- Teens are less engage in often underage drinking or drug-taking
- The teens are less likely to be depressed
- Kids are more likely to have high self-esteem have better school outcomes and result.
- They are more likely to bounce back from hard times.