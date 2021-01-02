Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Monitoring Teen’s Activities During Teenage

 5 Benefits of monitoring teenage activities as a parent:

Do you know? Teenage years are a time of rapid growth, exploration, and risk-taking. Taking challenges gives youngsters the occasion to test their aptitudes.

But, some risks such as smoking, using drinking and driving, etc. can have harmful and long-lasting effects on a teen’s health and well-being. Parents are a strong influence in the lives of their teens.

When parents make a habit of knowing about their teens what they’re doing, who they’re with, and where they’re and setting clear expectations for behavior with regular check-ins to be sure these expectations are being met which is called monitoring their teens’ activities and behavior. 

#1 What is called parental monitoring? 

  • First of all, Parental monitoring includes
  • The special attention for their children that parents have for their behavior;
  • The actions parents of tracking one’s kid.
  • The commitment that a parent have for their own children.

 Definitely, You are using parental monitoring once you start questioning and thinking about your kids the following:

  • Where will your child be?
  • Whom will your kid be with?
  • When will you be your child home?

Also, You are doing the same kind of monitoring when you –

  Check-in together with your teen by phone as nowadays teens are mostly addicted to social media. Isn't it?
  • Get to understand his or her friends and their parents.
  • Talk together with your teen about how he or she spends time or whether he or she is making safe choices. 

#2 Five(5) Benefits of monitoring your child is worth the effort:

  1. Teenagers whose parents monitor are less likely to get involved in antisocial behavior.
  2. Teens are less engage in often underage drinking or drug-taking
  3. The teens are less likely to be depressed
  4. Kids are more likely to have high self-esteem have better school outcomes and result.
  5. They are more likely to bounce back from hard times.

    Supriya Debbarma, Blogger, Writer at Kok Dictionary

    Freelance Blogger & Writer. Currently studying Bachelor of Fisheries at Punjabi University. Love to write & roam.

