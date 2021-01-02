Monitoring Teen’s Activities During Teenage

5 Benefits of monitoring teenage activities as a parent:

Do you know? Teenage years are a time of rapid growth, exploration, and risk-taking. Taking challenges gives youngsters the occasion to test their aptitudes.

But, some risks such as smoking, using drinking and driving, etc. can have harmful and long-lasting effects on a teen’s health and well-being. Parents are a strong influence in the lives of their teens.

When parents make a habit of knowing about their teens what they’re doing, who they’re with, and where they’re and setting clear expectations for behavior with regular check-ins to be sure these expectations are being met which is called monitoring their teens’ activities and behavior.

#1 What is called parental monitoring?

First of all, Parental monitoring includes

The special attention for their children that parents have for their behavior;

The actions parents of tracking one’s kid.

The commitment that a parent have for their own children.

Definitely, You are using parental monitoring once you start questioning and thinking about your kids the following:

Where will your child be?

Whom will your kid be with?

When will you be your child home?

Also, You are doing the same kind of monitoring when you –

Check-in together with your teen by phone as nowadays teens are mostly addicted to social media such as Instagram, Youtube for gaining attention by using free youtube subscribers & free youtube views. Isn’t it?

Get to understand his or her friends and their parents.

Talk together with your teen about how he or she spends time or whether he or she is making safe choices.

#2 Five(5) Benefits of monitoring your child is worth the effort: