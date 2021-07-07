Monique Shull: “Try something new, because you can”

I want young women coming here from other countries to make something of themselves to know that they are not limited in the things they can do and accomplish. The same way my first husband told me that I shouldn’t be put in a box because it’s what my family expected (because that’s what they knew), these brave young women shouldn’t limit themselves either.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Monique-Ann Shull.

Monique is the Founder of THE NESTING SHOP. She is a part-time Operations Manager/Entrepreneur and a full-time tired mother of two VERY adventurous boys. According to Monique-Ann, there is no point speaking about how hard parenting is: just take the hardest thing you have ever had to deal with, and multiply it by the number of children you have.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Jamaica and came to the United States for the first time to meet my dad when I was 8 years old. I was excited and nervous to meet the man that I had only spoken to over the phone. It was my first time on a plane and I went alone. It was a big shock because my first stop in the US was New York City. I had grown up on a farm in Jamaica, near the city. The set up gave me the ability to experience being a city girl as well as a country girl. I was lucky to have a strong support system, being around my entire family for most of my childhood; aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. My mom sent me with a letter to give my dad that I was not allowed to open. It turned out to be a manual on how to care for me and all my likes and dislikes. He thought it was hilarious. After my visit, I returned to Jamaica and went to a British boarding school there, where they essentially taught you how to be the perfect housewife.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell a story?

I moved to the United States for good at age 18. I began to attend college, and most of my family insisted that I learn a trade, like nursing or real estate, but it was around then that I met my first husband, who would encourage me to pursue a degree in Liberal Arts, which opened many doors for me throughout my career. I went to BMCC in NYC, where I had a 4.0 GPA, made the Dean’s list, and was on Student Government. I was President of Honor Society, Caribbean Culture Society, and I studied psychology and American government.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

My ex boyfriend helped me move. It was very dramatic leaving Jamaica. I was a socialite there. I had competed in Miss Universe. I was young and pretty and dated powerful men. I had a job in a jewelry store selling Rolex watches. I peaked after Miss Universe, and realized that I didn’t have much else to do in Jamaica. My dad filed for me to get US Citizenship. I didn’t want to be a doctor, lawyer, or a teacher. I was ready to evolve. My best friend helped me pack my things, and a stranger held my hand as I cried on the plane. I didn’t know when I would come back. I had two thousand dollars in my pocket, and didn’t know what my dad and I were going to be like living together.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

My stepmom, CarolAnn, was instrumental in me getting settled here in so many ways. She showed me around the city and helped me learn the subway. Took me shopping so I didn’t look like a fish out of water and most importantly got me my first real job. She got me a cell phone. She took me in when my dad and I were not getting along and I will always be grateful for that. I also stood by her side when my dad broke up with her.

So how are things going today?

I became an American citizen eight years ago. Today, I am happily married to my second husband, with two adorable children. As a couple, we run Loc8ny Productions, and I have a few businesses of my own; one of which is called The Nesting Shop (https://thenestingshop.com/), where I sell products that have made a difference in raising my kids, and that I think other parents would love to know about. I also have a photography and lifestyle blog, called http://monihoney876.com/, where I highlight the duality of being a mother and still remaining excited about the aspects of life outside of diaper changes and soccer drop offs. In addition to all of this, I speak on immigration from an immigrant’s perspective, and tell my family’s stories of how we all came over here to chase the American dream.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I want young women coming here from other countries to make something of themselves to know that they are not limited in the things they can do and accomplish. The same way my first husband told me that I shouldn’t be put in a box because it’s what my family expected (because that’s what they knew), these brave young women shouldn’t limit themselves either.

I have also done a lot of volunteer work for underprivileged schools with a majority of immigrant children while working at my former role at Cushman and Wakefield. I taught there and spearheaded a partnership with the Pencil Organization. I also mentored students throughout my college career, and was a founding member of the mentorship group.

You have first hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you change to improve the system?

Allow people to travel freely back and forth to their home country during the process of their paperwork without penalty. It’s cruel to not allow people to visit their family for months or years because they are ‘in the process’ of becoming a citizen. Additionally, immigrants should have access to healthcare too. They are deserving of those rights, and the ability to work toward a better life.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Try something new, because you can. As an immigrant you are not bound by your social upbringing and culture and your immediate circle, you get to see so many different versions of different cultures all in one place so go ahead and try a new food, meet someone with an interesting accent and explore art and history. Being able to meet people from various backgrounds is such a great opportunity to grow in your understanding of the world.

2. Get the education you want, but develop a skill while you’re at it. America has so many opportunities, you truly can be anything you want to be. I didn’t quite understand that concept until I got older and started meeting various artists, producers, and performers. Growing up in the Caribbean, you are expected to become a lawyer, doctor, teacher, nurse, engineer, banker etc. The concept of earning a living as a full time flower photographer, or skateboard painter, or vintage card collector is just not an opportunity many countries have. So get the education you want and create the life you want as you go.

3. Manners will take you further than anything else. My grandparents taught me this and it has never been more true. Be polite, say good morning, smile, offer to help when you can. It’s much more helpful to create allies than enemies. As an immigrant you will need help many times navigating the various social constructs of this new place, people are a lot more willing to help a friend

4. Give love a chance. Most of us immigrants, especially first generation are expected to date and marry someone in our culture or someone that our parents have vetted. I just want to say that there is something beautiful when you open up your culture to someone who loves and appreciates it. So be open to love regardless of the background.

5. DON’T GET INTO CREDIT CARD DEBT, this is a hard one, and something I wish I had learned when I first came here. America has a unique money system to a lot of immigrants; it gives us access to more money than we actually have. This system of credit is very foriegn to a lot of immigrants and a lot of college and exchange students fall into the debt trap. Do yourself a favor and don’t start if you can avoid it.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

Gen Z is going to save us. Their idea of normalcy was rocked from the time they were small children with the recession, and then they started going to school and getting shot, and now the world is burning (literally and figuratively). They’re growing up and not taking it. They’re so smart. They grew up with tools that no generation before them has ever had access to at such a young age. They’re going to fix what has to be fixed. They have made us pay attention. It gives me hope.

Black female voters are the perfect example of people once held down seizing the opportunities life provided, we had education. The most educated demographic in America is black women. Black women keep common sense on the voting block. They give me hope with the attitude of “you brought us here, we’re here to stay.”

Women in general are getting more involved in politics. Jamaica is a matriarchal society. Women having a say is going to help us. Me Too needed to happen in the US and worldwide. It makes me hopeful that people are recognizing that we are doing the same work as men, and deserve equal pay and recognition.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

There are a few people. Obviously Michelle Obama and Oprah are at the top of my list, but on a more realistic level, it would be incredible to meet Lala Anthony. I grew up seeing her on MTV, and she grew into a mom and a business woman whois still hot and makes time for herself, her personal life and friends. I see a lot of myself in her.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow my businesses at:

https://www.instagram.com/shop_nesting/

https://www.instagram.com/monihoney876/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!