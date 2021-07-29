Monique Mardinian of Zii Technologies: “Think Big ”

Think Big — we often try and be too realistic when it comes to creating technology, but if we truly want to make a big impact, we need to think on a much boarder scale than ever before. It’s never a bad thing to reach for the stars.

Monique Mardinian is an entrepreneur best known as the founder of Encore Travel, a travel management company in the large enterprise space. With more than three decades of experience as a leader in the business and travel industries, she is described by her peers as audacious and visionary. Her business portfolio is poised to revolutionize the industry; in 2018, Mardinian launched Zii, the first FinTech platform focused on enabling better business travel. Monique earned her degree in Mathematics from Concordia University and is a certified Women’s Business Enterprise professional, recognized by WEConnect International. She lives in Montreal, QC with her children Jake and Jesse, and her grandpup, Logan.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

Growing up as a first-generation immigrant, my family had limited financial means. In 7th grade I felt like I an outcast. Everyone, or so it seemed was wearing the latest fashions. I didn’t fit in. I was embarrassed to go to school dances wearing an outfit that my mom had made for me. My parents could only afford to provide for the basics. I desperately wanted what we couldn’t afford. Getting a job was the only way and at 13, I found a job working at an ice cream shop. I started buying my own clothes and every paycheck went to upgrading my closet. Looking back, this was the moment that resonates resilience. Resilience is a decision; to stay in a situation or to change it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was 23 and had founded my business with 2 full time staff and a tiny office in the center of Montreal. I needed customers. The product I had in mind (it was still just an idea) targeted large customers with international operations. How do you find large customers in an era without the luxury of instant access to information (aka: the Internet)? I got in my car and started driving around the city to look for buildings that had stamped the emblem of their large tenant for all to see. In front of me was a modern looking building with the ERICSSON brand front and center. I parked my car in their lot and confidently walked in and asked the receptionist if I could have 15 minutes with their president. I didn’t know his name and I didn’t know what business they were in — only that they had a big sign and that presidents are the ultimate decision makers. She asked me a few questions then called him to see if he would meet with me. The 15 minute audience turned into 45 and I walked out with my first contract. It wasn’t really a contract; it was more of a chance at their business. “You have 6 months to do what you say you can do and if you succeed we will hire your firm”. That 45 minutes manifested itself into the most important opportunity of my life. The contract with Ericsson lasted 23 years.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, for sure. My first large customer was Ericsson and i started working on a gain share model with Mike Sisto who was their corporate controller at the time. I was in my mid 20s and Mike had just broken 30. He was the toughest and best customer I could have ever hoped for. He was interested and committed to taking action on what was best for Ericsson. My ideas were welcome but not without months of scrutiny and evaluation. I got sent back to the drawing board regularly. The level of excellence he demanded was foundational for me. He gave me a chance to polish my strategy and then worked with me to implement a cost reduction model that benefited both the corporation and their employees. Looking back, it had to be kismet. Mike and I are still good friends today and he remains a priceless advisor to Zii.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I started as a young woman entrepreneur over 30 years ago. A year in, I realized that I was usually the only girl in the room. Not only was I the only girl, but all the decision-makers were white, male, and practically all from similar origins and cultures. “Hmmm, why?” I asked myself. After reflection, I quit on the “why”, and focused on the “what” and the “how” instead. My goal was to develop my organization with as much diversity as I could, in order to enhance perspective. At the time, 40% of my customers were women across a multitude of nationalities, the LGBT movement was starting, and our borders were open to immigration, which increased the need to understand and market to people from different backgrounds.

I believe that the longevity and success of my company are attributed to how authentically we embrace difference. Along the way some of my people were discriminated against, and I had to make some difficult choices. One which was firing a customer. Changing the world is not always pretty.

My favorite quote from Anthony Bourdain, the late world-renowned Chef, makes a great parallel to embracing difference.

“Travel isn’t always pretty. It isn’t always comfortable. Sometimes it hurts, it even breaks your heart. But that’s okay. The journey changes you; it should change you. It leaves marks on your memory, on your consciousness, on your heart, and on your body. You take something with you. Hopefully, you leave something good behind.”

As an entrepreneur, I see and act on POSSIBLE. We can do anything we set our minds to; we can make empathy a business value, we can shun racism and ignorance, or instead we can educate and demonstrate the value of embracing difference. It’s one thing to say you are going to do something, it’s another to actually do it. Ours [at Encore/Zii] is a rich community that engages together on an empathetic level and intentionally recognizes as well as honors difference. When it comes to social movements, the pendulum first must swing all the way before it comes back to center. So, for now, organizations that aren’t diverse or face racism and discrimination in the workplace have no choice but to impose diversity in hiring and promoting. We have seen many announcements about board appointees that are not white males and the emerging role of the Chief Diversity Officer. Role models are a great source of inspiration for our youth to relate and imagine what is possible.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Nature or nurture? Bit of both sure. The key traits are curiosity and audacity. I was always challenging the status quo, questioning teachers on their “factual opinions”. This got me pegged as a troublemaker. When you are curious, what you don’t know fuels you and it also empowers risk. Natural entrepreneurs focus on what they want to achieve and really don’t spend much time on thinking about danger. We cross the bridge when we get there. Why spend any energy on something that you cannot control right now? Obstacles are to be overcome and feeling lucky or blessed manifest themselves from your socio-familial environment. So this is where the nurture comes in. Combining natural curiosity with a highly supportive upbringing is a magical formula.

I already talked about curiosity and audacity so the third one would be generosity.

Curiosity is the precursor to possibilities. I traveled to Egypt in 2007. A seven day Nile cruise on the steamship that Agatha Christie wrote “Death on The Nile” was the highlight of my trip. Each day the guides, which were Egyptologists would curate an immersive experience that highlighted the wonders of the pharaonic times. Luxor and the Valley of The Kings have marked me forever. I can go on and on but this isn’t an interview on history and travel — curiosity leads to possibilities which can lead to innovate. Clearly the Egyptians got this one!

Now for audacity — this one can be construed as arrogance or even ignorance. Each trait at its extreme can be judged as negative. Without audacity you can’t imagine what is currently impossible. It’s just too big and too far. Its cheesy but daring to dream comes before anything, If you can dare to imagine it then you can dare to achieve. I was in my last year of university, studying actuarial science and working part time as a bookkeeper in a small yet corporate travel agency. It was 1986 and information on careers was limited to what was printed or discussed. I was good at math so the plan was to become an actuary or a teacher. Sitting at my desk that was covered by 11” by 17” ledger sheets, I watched and listened to the staff as they went about their day providing travel advice to corporate travelers. How did they do this without any reference to data? Predictive analytics would certainly be the right path forward in managing millions of dollars of corporate spending. Marrying what I was learning at school with a business that was dynamic and quite messy.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on the planet and the environment. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

Business travel has changed. People are changing along with it. 69% Of U.S. travelers say sustainable travel is important to them; According to recent research by Booking.com, almost seven in ten U.S. travelers, identified sustainable travel as important to them, while just over half (53%) said they were more determined to make sustainable choices when looking to travel again in the future. Almost one in three (30%) U.S. travelers, admitted they would be more encouraged to make sustainable travel choices, but; 41% of U.S. travelers do not know how or where to find sustainable travel options. 51% think there aren’t enough sustainable travel options available.

This indicates that there remains an opportunity for more education around what sustainable travel options are already available.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Zii’s goal is to make a difference in the way travelers view and understand sustainable travel. We’re leading the industry in the mission of increasing impact by 2030 through:

Alignment to the global sustainability goals

Reducing carbon footprint/emissions of global travel & its impact on the environment

Increased demand for this type of project — top of mind for all clients & prospects

Change the way the industry looks at ESG & how it’s tracked, measured, reported & communicated

Make sustainability top of mind

We know we can make an impact in reducing travel’s carbon footprint:

Enabling gamification of incentives to make more sustainable travel choices

Increase engagement about and around ESG

Improve adoption of greener choices throughout organizations

Provide insight to travel suppliers through green conversion trends

Our technology-backed travel toolkit will:

Use data for good — information that is contextual, relevant & timely to influence behavior

Inform choice — aim to influence and provide information that allows them to choose a greener option

Reporting — drawing a clearer picture on traveler choices

Report cards to foster increased alignment with corporate ESG goals

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

We know that businesses want to:

to be able to engage my travelers on the importance of the environment.

to be able to educate my travelers on the impact of their choice to travel or to use a virtual option.

my employees to know the impact of their choice of itinerary: rail, flight, car and hotel

my travelers to select vendors that have the least impact on the environment

my employees to be engaged by giving them the choice of reduced carbon options

my colleagues to be able to see how they fare compared to their peers

my company to know how good we are at offsetting carbon emissions and becoming carbon neutral for the travel category

But we also see in real-time the challenges in being able to do this:

Needing to display the price and carbon footprint of travel options

Needing to sort the choices and inform the traveler on greener options

Needing to capture the traveler’s choices from the results list

Technical Challenges

Travel options footprint calculation needs to be fast, timely and realistic

Merging live availability with the Footprint calculation grid/algorithm across many booking platforms

Developing a post-booking choice survey (What motivated that choice?)

Developing a traveler dashboard to display, and compare, travel footprint and choices made

Developing a Corporate dashboard approach to display both current and historical footprint (greener trend)

Putting in place the communication tools to promote greener initiatives and foster better adherence to policies

Develop a “Green Corporation” KPI

How do you think this might change the world?

We’re identifying the problem and creating a solution:

Problems

With managed corporate/business travel, organizations are challenged to monitor their carbon footprint, it’s difficult to track, monitor, & measure impact or change in impact

Not a continuous improvement process

Travel’s carbon footprint is often …the elephant in the room

Opportunity

Companies want the opportunity to show what they’re doing in this area

Organizations want to communicate with their travelers about their impact

Airlines & other business travel companies want to have visibility on how ESG impacts sales choices

Getting the green data

Accessing/renting the core carbon footprint data to enrich the availability response

Storing and processing carbon footprint data, derive dollars value

Processing the availability and displaying the enriched results including carbon footprint;

Designing the service architecture to merge the (Core Carbon footprint data) with the booking engine availability results

Optimizing the process to reduce latency for response time considerations

Developing the User Interface to include the carbon footprint information

Making the information easily accessible and sortable in the results sets

Develop and implement the post-booking survey tool, questions and response storage

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

The data processing presents a challenge to manage data security and setting precedent for the way we manage data when it comes to these types of initiatives. It will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Remember your “why” — when we’re creating something, we often get lost in the nitty gritty and forget why we wanted to make an impact in the first place. Solve Problems — a big reason we need to create new technology is to solve for problems that haven’t been addressed before. Data & Analytics — this is a huge piece when it comes to creating new technology, so making sure you have this information and a good way of tracking what the numbers are telling you is essential. This information can also be used to create bigger impact if analyzed correctly. Think Big — we often try and be too realistic when it comes to creating technology, but if we truly want to make a big impact, we need to think on a much boarder scale than ever before. It’s never a bad thing to reach for the stars. Change isn’t always pretty — if you’re encountering roadblocks, it doesn’t mean you’re not on the right track. Often when creating something that will make an impact, we’re met with resistance at first.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

The decisions we’re making now will actively impact future generations, so I would encourage everyone to be conscious of that fact; it’s important to make an impact now because it will have greater impact later.

