Monique Mardinian Of Zii: “Self-Confidence”

Self-Confidence: Accepting and trusting yourself are your own personal enablers. Self-confidence is required to overcome obstacles and to ensure your leadership. Picking a destination and deciding the way forward with full knowledge that it will be a sinuous journey ensure that you lead from a position of strength and vulnerability.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Monique Mardinian.

Monique Mardinian is an entrepreneur best known as the founder of Encore Travel, a travel management company in the large enterprise space in Canada. She is described by her peers as audacious and visionary. Over the years she developed custom applications for her large industry-leading customers until in 2018 she decided to stop the madness and solve the problem that large enterprises endure; complicated and disjointed tools and processes that translate into gross overspend of up to 30% or 90B dollars in North America alone. The name of her new venture says it all — Zii is defined as the goddess of intelligence and omnipotence.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started? What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

On a rainy evening in the summer of 2018, I re-watched Groundhog Day. By the 3rd time Bill Murray woke up and re-lived the exact same events as the day before, I was thinking of my 30 years in the enterprise travel space and all the finance executives I had personally worked with on cost improvement projects. Gross overspend remains north of 30% and when you are managing budgets in the tens or hundreds of millions, it’s significant. We had all pretty much given up without realizing it. The tools and the processes that we (both enterprise clients and Travel Management Companies) cobble together to manage T&E (the 2nd highest cost after labor) were ridiculously inefficient and clearly not effective. My two kids were completing their degrees and soon to join the family business. My son had already started working in private equity for a bank that employed more than 50,000 staff and found it offensive that his precious time was stolen by antiquated processes and “dumb technology”. With typical entrepreneurial audacity, I thought I could fix this.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Nature or nurture? Bit of both sure. The key traits are curiosity and audacity. I was always challenging the status quo, questioning teachers on their “factual opinions”. This got me pegged as a troublemaker. When you are curious, what you don’t know fuels you and it also empowers risk. Natural entrepreneurs focus on what they want to achieve and really don’t spend much time thinking about danger. We cross the bridge when we get there. Why spend any energy on something that you cannot control right now? Obstacles are to be overcome and feeling lucky or blessed manifest themselves from your socio-familial environment. So this is where nurture comes in. Combining natural curiosity with a highly supportive upbringing is a magical formula.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Yes, for sure. My first large customer was Ericsson and I started working on a gain-share model with Mike Sisto who was their corporate controller at the time. I was in my mid-20s and Mike had just broken 30. He was the toughest and best customer I could have ever hoped for. He was interested and committed to taking action on what was best for Ericsson. My ideas were welcome but not without months of scrutiny and evaluation. I got sent back to the drawing board regularly. The level of excellence he demanded was foundational for me. He gave me a chance to polish my strategy and then worked with me to implement a cost reduction model that benefited both the corporation and its employees. Looking back, it had to be kismet. Mike and I are still good friends today and he remains a priceless advisor to Zii.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We call our technology “Grandma Ready”. Ease of use was one of our pillars. Do you know how you either run towards or run away from? Well, we ran away from training. I am an avid Apple user. My first big purchase was an Apple SE30 that cost $4300 and was worth every penny! I never had to read a manual to do anything on my Mac or on my iPhone. When it comes to enterprise technology, it feels as though the user experience was ignored. We invest 2 weeks each month to fully test all releases with 17 of our staff that are Luddites (technology averse). We measure user experience by the ease of use. If you have to ask how then it’s not good enough. Intuitiveness is built into each click.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I already talked about curiosity and audacity so the third one would be generosity.

Curiosity is the precursor to possibilities. I traveled to Egypt in 2007. A seven-day Nile cruise on the steamship that Agatha Christie wrote: “Death on The Nile” was the highlight of my trip. Each day the guides, which were Egyptologists would curate an immersive experience that highlighted the wonders of the pharaonic times. Luxor and the Valley of The Kings have marked me forever. I can go on and on but this isn’t an interview on history and travel — curiosity leads to possibilities which can lead to innovation. Clearly, the Egyptians got this one!

Now for audacity — this one can be construed as arrogance or even ignorance. Each trait at its extreme can be judged as negative. Without audacity, you can’t imagine what is currently impossible. It’s just too big and too far. It’s cheesy but daring to dream comes before anything, If you can dare to imagine it then you can dare to achieve. I was in my last year of university, studying actuarial science and working part-time as a bookkeeper in a small yet corporate travel agency. It was 1986 and information on careers was limited to what was printed or discussed. I was good at math so the plan was to become an actuary or a teacher. Sitting at my desk that was covered by 11” by 17” ledger sheets, I watched and listened to the staff as they went about their day providing travel advice to corporate travelers. How did they do this without any reference to data? Predictive analytics would certainly be the right path forward in managing millions of dollars of corporate spending. Marrying what I was learning at school with a business that was dynamic and quite messy

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

My nature is to focus on problem-solving. If you take the trouble away from others you create value. Using technology to solve problems is evident and I wanted to build my own technology company with all its components to solve problems that persisted in the marketplace. The advice: You know nothing about building a tech company, buy and implement 3rd party technology instead of doing it yourself — too hard, too expensive, others are already doing it and likely better. Wow, was that wrong? This is true of core admin and security systems but when it comes to T&E no one solved for the entire user journey the way that we did with Zii. The silver lining is that the delay between the idea and the decision to move ahead (15 years) provided the additional market experience to deeply understand the problems. The bottom line: if you want to do something that is hard don’t ask others for their opinions. Of course, others will side with the path of least resistance. Go for the path less traveled.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Put the right people in the right seats. As a leader, the responsibility of having the RPRS (right person right seat) is squarely on your shoulders. People get overwhelmed if their interests and intrinsic motivation are not aligned with their roles.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Trust: No other attribute builds trust like vulnerability. Ask for help and advice.

Credibility: I think there are three key factors in building credibility and they are trustworthiness, competence, and consistency. The first one (Trustworthiness) is the primary — without that one the other two straggle.

Authority: Know the marketplace and your market. Create your niche — jack of all trades beware! Be the expert in your niche, specialize in something and be the best in the world at it. Really — the best in the world.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

General and even precise information is available everywhere and to everyone. Articulating your position of strength defines you and your business. The marketplace is looking for effective solutions that are organized and delivered by experts. As a founder, you are the one that leads your organization and creates that very distinct solution.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake is acting inauthentically. As a leader, you need followers and followers have choices — to follow or not. As humans, we have a BS meter. No one follows leaders that stink!

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

This is a tough question. Navigating the highs and lows is just the norm. Choosing risk over certainty guarantees that something we are working on is new — both to stay relevant and to take advantage of an opportunity to solve a new problem for the market. I am always thinking and planning 2–3 years out. With risk comes failure, there is no way around that. Expecting to fail changes your mindset and the need to build resilience into your culture is critical. There are two types of employees — those that highly value certainty and those that want to be part of the entrepreneur’s trials and tribulations. You need both. As an entrepreneur, the business never stops — every experience including the social ones is a source of a new idea or a new piece of knowledge that somehow gets intertwined with the plan for the business. As a regular employee, you are more likely to tune out after your day is done. Business success is achieved through investment — the more time you put in the greater the outcome. I look at the effort I put in as an investment, others call it a sacrifice — your perspective dictates how the time and energy manifest themselves within you.

In the end it’s about what you value. As an entrepreneur I have a need to create, to solve to build and the failures along the way are just obstacles that must be overcome. Failure is quickly seized as a lesson. Certainty is rare.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

During the first weeks of the pandemic, several of our clients had friends and family stuck in remote places. Some of the stories of people stuck at airports for days with no way to reach the airline or their travel providers were incredible. We sent out a message to all our clients offering a special phone line that would be staffed 24/7 and only to help those that were stranded to get home. One particular client, André called me personally and asked us to help him bring his son home from Peru. As a parent, you can relate with the worry and fear for the safety of your child. Every time we found a flight with a seat it got canceled within hours of departure time. It took my team days to find a flight that actually took off and when André sent me a photo of his son from the plane that moment of feeling unusually high turned into tears of joy. As a company, we shared these stories (there were many!) and celebrated families finding their way back together.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Growth is a two-edged sword. We launched a new business model that was hugely successful. In the first year of the launch the business grew 87% and all of a sudden success turned into a disaster. Staffing up was beyond difficult. We didn’t have the systems and processes to double our business volume. I understood the concept of growing pains very quickly but we just couldn’t adapt fast enough. We started losing great staff and some of the new clients that had signed put us on notice. It took us two years to recover. The disappointment of my employees and customers took a toll on me both personally and physically. I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat. I needed to solve something that was much bigger than anything we had ever done.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Bouncing back took years. It meant reorganizing and hiring talent that was highly experienced in systems, project management, and human resources. I had no idea how to do this. I joined a CEO group that provided a framework for continuous learning and I started reading books on subjects like leadership, organizational change, growth, and project management. Bouncing back was tough and long.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Vision:

As an entrepreneur, you have a vision. Having a goal or a destination enables you to frame how the future will look and feel. Your vision paves the path forward. Working backward from your vision you define the milestones to get you there.

Starting out as a young (no money, no experience, and no business plan), it was the vision that guided my steps forward. I knew what the destination looked like. I wrote down the ultimate outcomes, the types (size, scope, culture) of customers that would benefit from the product. I didn’t know much else. One small step after another small step towards the vision brought me closer and closer. This is very different than buying a job. Some buy a small business and become very good at operating it as is. Starting from nothing requires invention and innovation from the ground up.

Resilience:

Once you launch your path forward or plan you start organizing resources and business processes to reach your milestones. You encounter problems along the way; both major and minor. When you hit a major obstacle — the resignation of a key employee, the loss of a client, the arrival of a competitor that kills your plan — s%*t happens. Being able to take the hits and bounce back are define an entrepreneur’s ability and scope. To ride the emotional highs and lows of being an entrepreneur you need to be wired to not stay down for long. The ability and speed with which you are able to overcome life’s adversity (which is an inevitable part of life). How long you stay down is a decision. Understanding that it is a decision makes being resilient a conscious choice. You can’t build anything when you are in emotional negativity.

If there is one muscle that needs continuous training it is resilience. Outcomes not going according to plan is the norm and finding ways to overcome obstacles becomes a way of life. I could list thousands of situations that merit mention but here we are during a pandemic with the travel business being hit the hardest in history — there is no greater obstacle than a virus eliminating the ability for people to meet. Many in my market sold or shut down. For me, this wasn’t an option. What could we do today, right now, and immediately to ride out the sudden loss of revenues? If giving up isn’t an option, that’s what you focus on. For us, it meant furloughing every role that could be redistributed. Once decisions were made the move to action was quick and the energy needed to be positive and optimistic. We are doing this now so we can be here when the pandemic ends, and, it will end

Passion:

Whatever you decide to build needs to be connected with a passion. That’s the fuel that intrinsically drives you and energizes you. The energy you need to go over, around, and through obstacles is massive and it is the passion that gives you the unwavering determination to achieve.

Starting out and even today passion is my fuel. In 2018 I decided to simplify and render effective the massive challenge of managing the cost of corporate T&E. I knew where the problems were, I deeply understood corporate pain points and I decided that I was going to be the one to solve it by building a system that was easy to use, implement, and intuitive. I shared my plans with 4 executives in my network. All of them told me this was a mammoth task and suggested against it; “the solution doesn’t exist because it’s too hard to build”. I opted to follow my gut. I am working more hours than I ever have and having more fun than I have had in years.

Self-Confidence:

Accepting and trusting yourself are your own personal enablers. Self-confidence is required to overcome obstacles and to ensure your leadership. Picking a destination and deciding the way forward with full knowledge that it will be a sinuous journey ensure that you lead from a position of strength and vulnerability.

I was 23 and had founded my business with 2 full-time staff and a tiny office in the center of Montreal. I needed customers. The product I had in mind (it was still just an idea) targeted large customers with international operations. How do you find large customers in an era without the luxury of instant access to information (aka the Internet)? I got in my car and started driving around the city to look for buildings that had stamped the emblem of their large tenant for all to see. In front of me was a modern-looking building with the ERICSSON brand front and center. I parked my car in their lot and confidently walked in and asked the receptionist if I could have 15 minutes with their president. I didn’t know his name and I didn’t know what business they were in — only that they had a big sign and that presidents are the ultimate decision-makers. She asked me a few questions then called him to see if he would meet with me. The 15-minute audience turned into 45 and I walked out with my first contract. It wasn’t really a contract; it was more of a chance at their business. “You have 6 months to do what you say you can do and if you succeed we will hire your firm”. That 45 minutes manifested itself into the most important opportunity of my life. The contract with Ericsson lasted 23 years.

Resourcefulness:

There is always a way. Being resourceful is part and parcel of figuring out how to solve problems. You will be faced with problems you have never encountered, parts of the business you never dreamed to have to understand, and being resourceful means you can always find a solution — you have to no matter what; there is no other option.

Someone out there has experienced and solved the problem at hand. I needed to build everything and I didn’t have the financial means to buy the expertise so more often than not I found myself at the library. Someone out there had done what I needed to do and then wrote a book about it. As time passed, I developed a network of people that were much, much smarter than me. I asked for help and advice from those around me. A great and recent example was the launch of my SaaS business. I got into founder groups, connected with the office of the minister of innovation, and reached out to business partners. People are generous with their knowledge and willing to help. You just have to ask.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is stepping into the solution. Resilience is the opposite of standing in quicksand.

I think the traits of resilient people can be recognized by demeanor and action. The words resilient people use are positive, inspirational, and future-focused. The actions are decisive and aligned with the future.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Growing up as a first-generation immigrant, my family had limited financial means. In 7th grade, I felt like I an outcast. Everyone, or so it seemed was wearing the latest fashions. I didn’t fit in. I was embarrassed to go to school dances wearing an outfit that my mom had made for me. My parents could only afford to provide for the basics. I desperately wanted what we couldn’t afford. Getting a job was the only way and at 13, I found a job working at an ice cream shop. I started buying my own clothes and every paycheck went to upgrading my closet. Looking back, this was the moment that resonates with resilience. Resilience is a decision; to stay in a situation or to change it.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Whether you are positive or not doesn’t change the fact that life is a series of obstacles. I apply the theory that words are things that your brain believes so I start every day with the decision that this day will be awesome and my brain believes me. Awesome doesn’t mean it will be easy, it just means that every conversation, every task, and every event will add value to my life and to the lives of those I touch. I have a never-used word list: tired, fed up, difficult, overwhelming — you get the gist? It starts with words and manifests into actions and perceptions.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

You either add or remove from a relationship and that too is a decision. If you choose to add to every relationship this creates a conscious responsibility. As a leader, the responsibility to have a positive impact on your ecosystem accelerates value creation.

Uncertainty and fear — this is what everyone felt at the onset of the pandemic. There was no business continuity plan to address this situation. Clients needed to be reassured as did my team. I didn’t have a plan nailed down, but I needed to sound and act with positive intent to placate fear and get buy-in from my team and clients that no matter the decisions we had to take, they were taken with the best interest of each of them at heart. Even bad news must be delivered with a positive attitude. Every message, every discussion, and every presentation was around what we are doing now and how it will have a positive impact on the future of our employees and clients. The outcome was pretty incredible — increasing trust with real conversations and honest and regular (weekly updates. In the end, both my clients and my teams knew that I was making decisions and taking actions that would ensure our ability to serve clients and remain viable throughout the pandemic.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Anthony Bourdain was a man that pushed the boundaries of life.

“Travel isn’t always pretty. It isn’t always comfortable. Sometimes it hurts, it even breaks your heart. But that’s okay. The journey changes you; it should change you. It leaves marks on your memory, on your consciousness, on your heart, and on your body. You take something with you. Hopefully, you leave something good behind.”

I replace the word travel with “life” and relate this to riding the emotional highs and lows of being an entrepreneur. It’s interesting that most people don’t like or want change. I hear it often from my own staff. People find change destabilizing, uncomfortable and difficult. This is where resilience is critical. Life is a series of obstacles and you either overcome them or they crush them. You control your perspective. I often have this discussion with my children. You have one life to live so follow your dreams and. Look at each obstacle as an aha moment and use it as a chapter in your own book.

How can our readers further follow you online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/monique-mardinian-18b3191/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!