Monieka Bos Of SKINSKOOL: “Be a calming presence”

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Monieka Bos.

Monieka Bos (along with her co-founder Terry Chan) are the creators of SKINSKOOL — a proprietary algorithm, that for the first time, empowers people to cut through marketing hype and find comparable beauty products based solely on ingredients. Monieka, a lawyer in three jurisdictions including Ontario, New York and England & Wales, has most recently hailed from the CPG world, having worked for eight years as corporate counsel for Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada’s largest control brand retailer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

A fortuitous meeting. Terry (also a lawyer) and I found ourselves in London, England starting work at the same law firm on the same day. We were both from Toronto, both from the same law school and both interested in the world outside of law. We quickly became friends over our love of business and found ourselves taking every lunch break to brainstorm possible business ideas. This ultimately led to our first project. We created a brand, manufactured our first product and promptly marketed and sold it in department stores, boutiques, hotels and other places of note all over the world including Buckingham Palace! It was a simple pocket mirror that lit up but it taught us how to start a CPG company from scratch and more importantly how to work seamlessly together as business partners. Over the last eight years, I have kept my day job as a lawyer, educating myself on all aspects of retail, while simultaneously building a team of people charged with executing SKINSKOOL. Now that SKINKSOOL has gained traction (including potential partnerships with American big box retailers), I felt it was time to leave law and focus all my energy on SKINSKOOL.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

For me, it’s less a specific story and more of a general realization. I do enjoy being a lawyer and working within a corporate environment but there is something kind of magical about being an entrepreneur. There are these moments of serendipity that keep driving you forward. Creating a business out of nothing, adding your small bit of value to the world — this is the experience that drives entrepreneurs forward. It is something, I would argue, that must be experienced for oneself. You have to jump off the cliff and “start” in order to understand this. Having a great business partner means you get to celebrate this feeling together.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We never make mistakes. Okay, that’s a lie but I will reiterate that old platitude…about learning from them. You know the story. There might be a law of diminishing returns if you keep repeating the same ones but while you’re making fresh new mistakes you’re always coming away with insights.

In case you’re not going to let me off that easy I’ll offer a concrete example: early on when SKINSKOOL was just an idea, we were offered a substantial amount of funding. This got us rather excited but that excitement was very premature as the entity we were dealing with was misrepresenting himself to put it mildly. I think our mistake there was letting our expectations get away with us. Based on this potential large infusion of cash we put a lot on hold instead of pushing forward (as our go-to-market strategy would change depending on our budget). In retrospect we should have stayed the course and continued to operate bootstrapped. But again that’s hindsight and as I said, lesson learned.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Well, I can say with 100% certainty that Terry is that person. I could not ask for a better partner with whom to be in the trenches. I can’t share a specific story as it would not do justice to our ten years of working together. I will say that she inspires me to raise my game to meet her game everyday.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

Oh yes. I am all over this. Mind and body need to be in tune! So, I decided to take up latin dancing two and a half years ago. Didn’t know my 1,2,3’s from 5,6,7’s but started foregoing Netflix in lieu of Salsa class five times a week and ended up competing in an International Salsa Congress two years later. It’s a different kind of mental exercise that seems to give relief to the entrepreneurial mind. The physical exertion is a welcome by-product. So, dancing is something that keeps me sane in general. Insofar as preparing my mind before a big meeting, I tend to take ten minutes to mediate with my favorite mediation App called Waking Up. It is an indispensable and calming tool.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

As you say, this is obvious: diversity of experience brings a diversity to problem solving. It behoves us as a company to pay attention to a variety of people. If we just hired people that looked and sounded like us, we would not be benefitting from the rich perspectives of others. Not only is it just the right thing to do, it is also selfishly beneficial.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

Given what I just said, it might sound like a simple enough concept to abide by however probably a little more challenging in its practical application. We have this thing called “unconscious bias” with which to contend. Companies can implement certain tools and processes to guard against its personnel from hiring according to their own unconscious bias. I like Google’s idea: redact the personal identifiers on resumes. This is a concrete and actionable procedure that can easily be implemented.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

An executive needs to see the big vision and then lead her people in that direction. She needs her people to execute the many baby steps required to build up to the ultimate vision. She cannot get bogged down in detail however I do believe that some visibility to detail is very important. I see a leader as being able to seamlessly jump in and out of a variety of perspectives: a bird’s eye view as well as a microscopic view when needed. Why is this? Because sometimes the magic is in the details. If you want to understand your target market for example, you need to listen to them. You need to hone in on what’s important to them and the language they use to express themselves. You can’t do this from above — you need to listen closely.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

I confess, I don’t really know any myths about being an executive. Perhaps they have a reputation of being risk adverse? I haven’t really seen this myself however. In my experience CEOs take calculated risks all the time — they have to to survive and move ahead. Perhaps the calculation is what gives them the conservative reputation however, I would view this as healthy and a required component.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I still think there is a natural unconscious bias in people to take confidence in a male leader over a female leader, all other things being equal. Perhaps it’s a bit of relic of our evolutionary mental hardwiring. That being said, there are a million examples of well-respected women leaders of course. It may be a bit tougher of a climb right now but I believe eventually, as we get used to women in leadership roles becoming the norm, our natural bias will evolve to be gender neutral.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I had no disillusions with how this job would be!

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

I think there is usually a process of natural selection that occurs however sometimes you do find that certain unsuited people rise to the top. Usually this is due to some sort of nepotism.

I like leaders who have a strong but calming presence. Someone who listens. Someone who communicates straightforwardly and effectively. Someone who can celebrate the victories. And someone who sets worthwhile and challenging goals.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

The same advice I would give any leader:

Be a calming presence.

Listen to your people. Also know when to make the final decision.

Team members need to feel like they are both adding value and learning at their jobs. If they are over indexed on one it means they’re working at either less than their potential or over their head.

Give your team members a little more than they think they can handle. They will rise to your expectations.

Do not be afraid of a potential conflict but approach each situation with a view to mediation, not confrontation.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

SKINSKOOL gets love letters from people every day and it makes us feel awesome about what we are doing! We are helping people feel good about their beauty purchases in a way that never existed before. We help people save money but we also make them feel clever about doing so!In the future SKINSKOOL will partner with charitable organisations dedicated to supporting girls in developing their entrepreneurial skills at a young age.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Start sooner. Young people should take risks. It’s a great time of life when you have a lot of freedom and runway to make mistakes. You have time to make up for them later.

Don’t be afraid to talk to people. Reach out. Many people will ignore you but many will love to help.

Be confident (after being well-researched). Know everything about your topic and then go in confidently. Don’t be intimidated by others because you assume they know more than you do. Be open to that possibility of course but if you’re well prepared then be confident in your position. Generally people want to be given direction. If you are confident it’s likely they will follow your lead. Man or woman.

Things take longer than you think. Nothing is an overnight success even if the Forbes headline says so.

Entrepreneurship is an environment of uncertainty and you have to get comfortable working in those conditions; it’s a space you need to get used to. It’s not like the corporate world where you have a boss to tell you what a good job you’re doing. When you are the boss you have to remember to celebrate your own victories as a way of marking your successes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Universal healthcare. Full stop.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Just do it. Terry and I often say this. Too much talking and not enough executing. It is sometimes easy to get into strategy mode and stay there. It’s safer to talk about strategy than execute the plan. Sometimes you have to give your head a shake, stop procrastinating and get on with it.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m a big Tim Ferriss fan. Read two of his books and listen to his podcast. I was lucky enough to have him answer one of my questions on a live Q&A once — made my week! I feel like Tim and I could have a pretty interesting conversation together — and that’s pretty much my reason for wanting to have lunch with him. Good conversation is what it’s all about.

