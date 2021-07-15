Monica Yates: “Trust, love, and authenticity”

Authenticity — we are attracted to authenticity and repelled from ‘fakeness’. If you are not being authentic, you will not be magnetic and you will burn out because trying to be someone else is exhausting!

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Monica Yates.

Monica Yates is a trauma healer, period whisper and embodiment witch. She’s a double Sagittarius and a rising Gemini, an enneagram 8 and a generator. Monica helps women get into their magnetic as fuck feminine energy, and men feel ecstasy and intimacy.

Over the years, Monica has become an expert in helping women step out of their masculine amour, tap into their core feminine desires and live a life in alignment. Through the use of trauma healing, inner child healing, womb clearing, womb activation, subconscious reprogramming, embodiment, somatic work and a shit ton of other modalities, she has helped thousands of women heal their cycle, reconnect with their period, break their trauma cycles and no longer be triggered by their past.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started my business back in 2018 after going through my own version of a health crisis. I was a young twenty something year old living and enjoying life. I was a Ski Instructor who worked out everyday all while still enjoying all the sweets one could enjoy. Little did I know that it was impacting my health in a way I could have ever imagined.

It wasn’t until a doctor’s visit when I realized that I might have endometriosis. My body was screaming for me to recognize that it needed help. So I cut out sugar and changed my entire lifestyle. Fast forward a few more months and a move to Europe, that’s when it hit me that this is my purpose.

So I set out to develop my life’s work by helping and empowering other women to adopt a healthy lifestyle without any deprivation and to help women understand their cycles and feel empowered by being a woman.

What started out as a health and wellness coaching business has transformed to a full suite of programs and products to serve women (and men) at every stage and level.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I’d say the majority of my work is disruptive, because I’m not afraid to go against the grain. And this would be my advice to anyone that’s reading this article. Don’t be afraid to rub people the wrong way. When you try to please everyone, you please no one because to put it bluntly, you’re being a doormat trying to fulfill everyone’s expectations. There will always be people that disagree with you so you’re always better off speaking your mind, it’s only going to allow you to attract in people who are fully 100% fuck yes to you and people will respect you for this. Don’t be afraid to be your fullest, sassiest, politically incorrect version of yourself.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Hiring someone because I was desperate! I wouldn’t say this was a ’funny’ mistake as such, or a ‘mistake’ because (as cliche as it sounds) I don’t ever see anything in my business as a mistake, but rather a life lesson which will only ever make my business more robust and evolving.

With this particular hire, I didn’t give it enough time and I didn’t understand how to hire someone based on their personality. She was still super helpful to me, but we would clash heads and I realized that I should have learnt how to hire well before I needed someone and I needed someone to support me in knowing how to be a boss and communicate when things weren’t getting done.

In business, I find the biggest challenge to be hiring and firing, especially if you don’t know what you’re doing. Employing someone where there ends up being misalignment and not knowing how to navigate that isn’t easy, so my tip would be to always have a leader coach that knows how to deal with people and guide you.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

People always ask me who my inspiration is, and as cocky as it sounds, I am my own inspiration. My future dreams are my inspiration. I’m not trying to be anyone else, I’m just being me and this makes achieving all my goals and aspirations with such ease.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think that when there is a shift happening in society, when the heat is strong and everyone is passionate about it, it’s not the best time to speak about something polarizing as many people are in a reactive state, not a responsive state. Once things have cooled down and people aren’t as riled up, then it is a better time to disrupt the system.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Trust, love, and authenticity.

Trust — sometimes you think that things aren’t going the way that you wanted, but actually they are going perfectly. The more that you are in alignment, the more the universe will provide you with what you need for your dreams to be met. Love — love yourself through this process of building a business. Love the people around you and do not forget that love is the thing that will be there at the end of the rough days. Make sure you bring compassion to yourself during the downs because they don’t last forever. Authenticity — we are attracted to authenticity and repelled from ‘fakeness’. If you are not being authentic, you will not be magnetic and you will burn out because trying to be someone else is exhausting!

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

It’s no secret that I’m here for BIG things. I’ll continue to shake things up by always being fearless in my ambition to talk about important but taboo topics. In my experience, I’ve found that many publications are fearful of sharing articles that may be deemed as politically incorrect. This is exactly why I introduced my online magazine UNEDITED, and why I decided to start writing my book — so I could be the voice to share what many people are thinking, but are perhaps too afraid to say at the risk of unsettling the status quo.

I’m also hosting my first event post-covid, for an intimate group of 9 women. My events are truly like no other. My November immersion will be hosted in Tulum, Mexico and it will no doubt be an incredibly potent and life changing 3 days for everyone involved. I don’t usually host events of this size and I’m excited to see the magic that this intimacy will bring, and even more excited to host more events this year. I’m talking 100’s of women, packed out rooms full of energy, and serious magic.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The cancel culture amongst women is TERRIBLE right now. When you understand the biology of women, the sisterhood wounding and backstabbing that is more prevalent in females, it makes A LOT of sense. Women have this need to compete so that they have safety and it comes from the primal part of our brain. As a result, women are pulling down and ‘cancelling’ women for their opinions and ways of doing things. Men just mind their own business, maybe say it to the person’s face but rarely just rip people down on social media for a difference of opinion.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I love Tony Robbins and his UPW event was a HUGE step into my career for me. It allowed me to really realize how badly I wanted this life and job.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I will continue to lead the movement behind ending the silent war between men and women. I talk a LOT about this on my podcast. So many men have been referred to me by their female friends, and it’s incredible how many men have commented that these episodes have allowed them to understand women better, and subsequently be a better man in their relationships. It’s also helped countless women realize that they were emasculating their partners, and their relationships have blossomed as a direct result of my advice.

I dive into this even deeper in my program ‘be a lover, not a mother’. My mission here is to help women in turn help men, when there’s so much focus on female empowerment, but not enough support for men. As women, it’s our responsibility to stop emasculating, learn how to receive form men, communicate with them, and empower them to rise again. Because ultimately, the masculine is truly the most nourishing to our feminine core.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘Sometimes your bad luck is your good luck’. This became very apparent to me after my ski accident. Everyone around me was emphatic, questioning ‘how could this happen to you?’ and yes it was horrible (and I actually could have lost my leg!), it was bad luck, but it could have been a lot worse. When things don’t go my way, I often stop and remind myself that things could actually be going exactly my way.

Sometimes your ego wants to control a situation in a particular way and when your ego isn’t satisfied with the result or direction, then it’s easy to panic and think things are not on the right path, but in hindsight life is going your way because you are always being supported. Sometimes when bad things happen, it’s actually paving the way for something greater but you just don’t realize it at the time. This is why trust in the universe and manifestation are so important.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/monicayateshealth/, listen to my podcast https://monicayates.com.au/feminine-as-fuck-the-podcast/, read my online magazine UNEDITED https://monicayates.com.au/unedited-magazine/ and find out how you can work with me on my website https://monicayates.com.au

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!