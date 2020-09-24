Monica Garrett: “Keep connected to family and friends!”

Again, it’s been hard for everyone and through it all, we should know we are in this together. As with all things in the world, we learn and we adapt and we grow. This is a historical time to live in and we will rise up again. It’s not something to erase or forget but remember and learn from. I constantly remind myself and my team that it will get better and we will continue to do amazing things for amazing people. Some people have been granted this valuable time to reflect, change, or strengthen our skills or mindsets. That is something we have always wanted.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Monica Garrett.

Monica Garrett is the Founder & CEO of the Margaux Agency, a Los Angeles County-based digital marketing agency. A seasoned expert in design and digital marketing, Monica has developed a sleek and recognizable brand for the agency as well as for her clients. Her passion for her work, an eye for detail, the trust built with clients, and a deep understanding of marketing are the secrets to the success of her agency.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

My name is Monica Garrett and I am the Founder & CEO of the Margaux Agency. We are a Long Beach, California based marketing agency specializing in supporting health and fitness brands navigate the digital world of marketing. I am 39 years old and founded the agency in 2015. I’m a seasoned veteran of design having studied art and graphic design at the University of Long Beach, California, and have been a serial entrepreneur since a young age.

My interest in design began at an early age. I always loved designing things by cutting pictures out of magazines and making new inspirational ones. These images inspired me in many ways and sparked my interest in learning art and design. The idea of mixing art and business was a way to have a career and still be creative. Along the way, I worked with many small businesses and learned so much about running a business. I was even a bookkeeper in college so I got some great insight into being an entrepreneur. All of this experience combined encouraged me to do the same thing and now I am running my second company that combines my love of business and design.

I founded the Margaux Agency to be a modern marketing agency combining branding and digital marketing. I’ve developed a sleek and recognizable brand for the agency as well as for our clients. My passion for our work, an eye for detail, the trust built with clients, paired with a deep understanding of marketing are the secrets to the success of our agency.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

By far the most interesting that has happened was earlier this year right before COVID-19 restrictions were in place. We helped a local client in Southern California prepare and implement an event in Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2020 NFL Combine. I would have never imagined our company working on a project like that let alone making it happen in a matter of a week! It turned out amazing and was such a cool experience meeting many of the NFL prospects in person. Not only was it an amazing success it was a first for us! We planned and coordinated the event days leading up to it and traveled immediately to meet our client there. From event planning to social media marketing it was unforgettable and an experience we will never forget.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Currently, we are focusing on supporting health and fitness centers to navigate digital solutions to help them get back to business. We are creating content in forms of video, articles, and social posts. This includes insight into the transition of live-streaming classes and finding balance with online and in-person classes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I get asked this question I always think of my mom, which has always been my biggest supporter. That is definitely a huge part of my success. However, now that I have been an entrepreneur for over ten years, I am truly grateful for my husband as well. Without him and his support, I don’t think I could have accomplished what I have. Having a strong support system is so crucial when starting a business because it’s risky. Ultimately the decisions I made along the way affected others and without them on my side, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

The pandemic first began affecting us in June 2020, by switching my daughter’s school to online, things got difficult very quickly. We had to navigate learning new programs and setting up an area where she would be able to participate in video meetings with her classmates. She was only in kindergarten so I was nervous about her falling behind in learning some of the fundamentals necessary to progress. Now, we have gotten through summer and are anticipating what her new school year will look like. She will be completely virtual, thankfully for safety, but as parents navigating how to balance a little one in school and still working from home, it’s going to be difficult.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Luckily, my husband has days off during the week and can monitor her education and his parents are a part of our ‘exclusive family tribe.’ They live close by and we collectively decided we can interact with them and limit all other social interactions during this time. However, working-from-home is very difficult when trying to run and grow a company. Having the support and figuring out a balance of time for everyone has truly been a strategy that works.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

The biggest challenge is forming boundaries while working-from-home. It’s confusing for my daughter who is 6 years old, to understand that although I am home, I am working and cannot be bothered. She finds loopholes in just wanting to ‘give me a hug’ which she always wins! It’s hard being a mother and so close to my daughter that I would much rather be spending time with. When you leave the house and are at an office, it’s easier to not be tempted by quick ‘hugs’ or little things she wants to share with me. It’s very hard hearing her playing in the next room or simply laughing. Those moments are what life is about so it’s difficult to stay focused and get the work done.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

We’ve implemented a policy that if the door is closed, she can’t come into the office. This works occasionally. My husband wants me to have a ON-AIR sign like a radio station since I’m mostly on calls. I think we might try that one next!

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

The best advice I can give is to have areas designated for the child and the working parent. We have a home office but we also added a desk for our daughter. She also has headphones so she can focus on what is happening in the classroom. She likes to have class meetings in our dining room since there is more space and she has a whiteboard easel to draw and follow along with her teacher. Having a desk in the office creates a space to do homework and assignments. By creating these spaces, it becomes easier to form habits of what that area is for.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

Keep connected to family and friends! For me, I love jumping on the phone or doing a video chat with friends. It helps us stay connected and remind ourselves we aren’t alone. Everyone else is at home and doing their part. We share stories of our life at home with or without kids and how we’ve adapted. Some have taken up cooking, gardening, or simply redecorating! It’s fun to hear and see what is going on in their homes while we remain distant.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Again, it’s been hard for everyone and through it all, we should know we are in this together. As with all things in the world, we learn and we adapt and we grow. This is a historical time to live in and we will rise up again. It’s not something to erase or forget but remember and learn from. I constantly remind myself and my team that it will get better and we will continue to do amazing things for amazing people. Some people have been granted this valuable time to reflect, change, or strengthen our skills or mindsets. That is something we have always wanted.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Remind your loved ones that you will see each other soon and this too shall pass. My mother lives far away from me and I cannot wait to see her again. But, for now, we talk regularly and connect daily. For my local friends and family, I remind them that even taking a drive up the coast can be soothing for anxiety. Being in nature grounds so many people and when you realize there is a big world out there, your anxiety seems to melt away.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life shrinks and expands on the proportion of your willingness to take risks and try new things.”

― Gary Vaynerchuk, #AskGaryVee: One Entrepreneur’s Take on Leadership, Social Media, and Self-Awareness

Being an entrepreneur means being able to take risks and understanding that you might fail. Failure isn’t a bad thing. It’s an opportunity. As the CEO I’m trusted to take risks that are in the best interest of the company and I’m not afraid to try. We embrace change and technology and are always ready to learn more. I’ve never been afraid to go after what I want and that takes courage that not many people have.

How can our readers follow you online?

