Monica Eaton-Cardone of Chargebacks911: “Create opportunities”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Monica Eaton-Cardone.

Monica Eaton-Cardone is the world’s foremost expert in chargebacks and payments fraud, Co-Founder and COO of Chargebacks911, and she recently launched a revolutionary new brand, Fi911, to offer advanced chargeback management services to financial institutions.

Monica has appeared as a guest expert on NBC’s Today Show, CNBC, and ABC News, teaching millions of consumers how to safely shop online. She’s also appeared in outlets including Time, Readers’ Digest, Forbes, The New York Times, PYMNTS, and Entrepreneur Magazine, where she urged the adoption of a new “Bill of Rights for the Internet Age” to better-protect consumers’ digital liberties.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Before entering the payments industry, I started out as an ecommerce merchant selling luxury goods online. While the business was thriving, we experienced a sudden spike in chargebacks that actually got to the point where we were in danger of breaching the chargeback thresholds established by Visa and Mastercard.

I spent so much time and money looking for a solution, but at the time there was nothing out there to help me. That’s when I realized that if I wanted to solve the problem, I would need to come up with my own solution. So, I devoted myself to learning everything possible about chargebacks and payments and, in the end, developed a comprehensive strategy to stop them.

The word got out and I started getting requests from other merchants who were experiencing the same problem. I soon realized that this was so much bigger than just me. I started Chargebacks911 in 2011 as a consulting operation, initially intending to operate it as a side business. The demand for our services grew rapidly, and before long, the demands went far beyond what I’d ever anticipated. Chargebacks911 quickly became my main focus.

Since 2011, we’ve expanded into an international brand with 400 employees in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think many start-ups go through a stage where they adopt an accelerated approach to everything, which is exactly what we did. While it worked initially, you can’t maintain that breakneck pace for long.

Actually, what happened was that, as we became more established and were working with more institutional brands, we needed to pivot and create a more stable strategy. Essentially, we were making it up as we went along and there was certainly a point where we felt like we might never feel stable enough to really dig deep again. But eventually we found our way to a sustainable position and were able to focus on growing.

Looking back, I think what motivated all of us to keep pushing through moments of uncertainty was knowing that we had something really special on our hands. We had a solution that could change the game for merchants, and we knew that our solutions and technology were revolutionary in the payments space.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Probably the biggest mistake I made was choosing to listen to self-professed “experts” over my own experience. I was desperate for a solution for chargebacks, so I went with conventional wisdom, which said it was better not to react. Even though I knew most of the disputes filed against me were invalid, I was advised not to fight back, and so I didn’t. Months went by, and I was losing more and more money with each one. Finally, I said “enough is enough.” I decided to handle things my own way, which proved to be the right decision.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My first boss, Blair Rigby, was instrumental in teaching me how to lead. If there’s one thing I learned from him, it’s that it’s okay to make mistakes. I can’t tell you the number of mistakes I made while working for him. However, he had a way of turning those missteps into learning experiences, and he didn’t mind providing space for that, because he knew it would make for a stronger team in the long run.

Blair always challenged me to be better, to think more deeply, and to try new ideas. I try to carry that same approach in my own business.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“I have not failed. I have just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” — Thomas Eddison.

Considering that my greatest success, Chargebacks911, was born from the challenges I faced running my previous business as an ecommerce merchant, this quote always reminds me that no experience is ever wasted.

You know, had I set out from the beginning to establish a career in chargeback mitigation, there’s a possibility I might never have got anywhere. But I actually set out to do something completely different, and my experiences led me down a path I never could have anticipated, but that turned out to be the right one for me.

So, when I say nothing is ever wasted, I really mean that. All our experiences, good or bad, are building blocks to the rest of our lives.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I firmly believe that an industry such as fintech has an incredible opportunity for making societal change. Getting a good education is such an important step in developing the next generation of talent, which is why I also strive to expand educational opportunities for the youngest members of society through my non-profit organization, Get Paid for Grades. Chargebacks911 has helped over 200 students graduate the Paid for Grades programme by providing learning modules in key subjects, support through tutors, and cash rewards upon graduation.

Aside from my work to support our children, I am also an avid advocate for the role of women in IT and business leadership. Not only do I promote gender diversity within Chargebacks911, but I am instigating and participating in initiatives that push for greater diversity throughout the entire industry.

Furthermore, I am pushing for greater diversity at a senior level across the tech industry — in fact, 45% of leadership roles across Fi911 and Chargebacks911 are filled by women.

With this in mind, Chargebacks911 and Fi911 recently partnered with real-time data company, findexable, to launch the world’s first global platform that measures the role women play in the fintech industry. I also joined the radar’s board to help it achieve its goals.

I have authored articles on the problem of gender divides in the technology sector and argued on issues I have experienced myself, such as young women’s enrolment into STEM subjects during their education.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

You know, it’s interesting when you start to do research into this topic because you can find all sorts of nonsense responses to this question, most alluding to the idea that women’s devotion to their families means they can’t put in the long hours that establishing a business requires. Which ultimately makes no sense, because women are working long hours in all sorts of careers, often alongside raising a family. And if it this were true, it begs the question, why aren’t all the women who aren’t mothers starting companies? Furthermore, why is this issue never presumed of men?

But actually, one of the main problems is that, because of historical trends, not as many opportunities for self-promotion are available to women; they may not have as many opportunities for mentorship and advancement as their male counterparts. If you think about it, if most of the people in positions of power are male, they are more likely to empower other men. That’s why diversity quotas are so vital to creating lasting change because, as they say: you have to see it to be it.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I’m well aware of my position of influence as a female co-founder, and that’s why I want to be able to open doors for the next generation of girls and young women. Ultimately, I believe that female leaders in STEM fields need to serve as role models toward students and young women. This will illustrate that these jobs are an option for them and will hopefully inspire them to follow their dreams if they aspire to pursue a career in tech or science.

Further to this, I serve on the advisory board of The Fintech Diversity Radar. This was established to identify measurable steps to improve diversity in the sector and support the growth of the digital economy. Starting with a real-time global market map and report, and culminating in the launch of a digital scorecard, the Radar aims to reduce exclusion among women team members, women entrepreneurs, and women customers, raising the bar when setting best practices for bolstering gender equality.

This might be intuitive to you, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I often think of when it’s commented that “if you want to see more female led movies, you’ve got to go and watch them”, when it comes to encouraging other women to start their own business. Because the same is true of women entrepreneurs. If you want to see more, I’d suggest it’s time to join them. Be the change. It takes courage to step out into the unknown, but as the saying goes, nothing changes if nothing changes.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

1. As I previously mentioned, the first step is to be or provide female role models. If we do not see ourselves as entrepreneurs and leaders, we will not aspire to be them.

2. Create opportunities. Every successful business owner has a responsibility to lower the ladder, and that’s exactly why we established our Paid for Grades program, to provide a way up for the younger generations.

3. If you are in a position to be a mentor, then you must do so. It’s not just about telling women that they can do things, but it’s about showing them how.

4. Every company that does not already have a diverse workforce should implement a diversity quota and a plan to help them achieve it. There can be this attitude to diversity quotas that they can cause an issue with hiring people “just to tick boxes”, but actually what they do is help to eliminate the potential for bias in the hiring process.

5. On that note, address your own bias. We all have it, and while we think it doesn’t impact on the decisions we make, it absolutely does. When women can advance in the workplace on an equal footing with their male colleagues, they will also believe in their ability to bring their own ideas to fruition.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire a movement to use technology to tackle the climate crisis — I can’t think of anyone that that wouldn’t positively impact on.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on LinkedIn, @Monica Eaton-Cardone, or on Twitter @Monica_Eaton. Or you can find out more about Chargebacks911 on our website: https://chargebacks911.com/

