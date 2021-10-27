Monica Dubay: “You need a winning strategy to sell your service”

You need a winning strategy to sell your service. Marketing, selling and knowing how people make buying decisions is critical. If you don’t know, hire a sales/marketing coach and really learn how. Without sales, you will flounder and plateau and probably fail. You need to learn to sell, like it or not.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Monica Dubay.

Monica Dubay is an author, transformational coach and healer. The Amazon #1 Bestseller: Heal Your Mind Heal Your Life helps people shift quickly and transform their lives from the inside out. Monica’s methods combine energy release with mind training, which cause clients to have rapid shifts in consciousness. She works with mission-driven entrepreneurs to help them align to their highest level and impact.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I moved to New York City to complete my Masters in performance, I was a classical clarinetist. I had gotten married and couldn’t find work. I took a job in the tech industry as a technical writer for banks and insurance companies. Within a few years, I found myself with a severe case of depression and felt lost and confused. I tried psychotherapy and hypnosis, but when I still couldn’t sleep at night, I got on my knees and begged for help. The answer came when I found a book, called A Course in Miracles.

I read 365 daily lessons in the Workbook and my life changed dramatically within a few months. A voice started speaking directly to me and I found the key to happiness. By changing my thoughts and beliefs, I learned to release my own fear-based programming.

After this spiritual awakening, my life opened up and I began counseling people and holding weekly meetings in Brooklyn. They all had rapid shifts in their consciousness and their lives improved. That was in 1990, and after three decades of traveling the world teaching A Course in Miracles, I have built a life and business I truly love.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Willingness: I believe in taking risks and living outside the status quo, knowing I have a purpose to fulfill here. I learned to trust the inner voice, which was guiding me every step of the way. I’m not willing to stay stuck in limitation or playing small. I know I’m meant to have a big impact, but I have to be willing to do what it takes.

Discipline: I am disciplined, and always learning. I know that if you practice something every day, you will get good at it. Like playing an instrument, we need to learn how to master our mind and do the work.

Devotion to serving people: I have devoted decades to my awakening and to helping others who also want freedom from fear.

My story: Once I discovered I have this gift, I realized I really want everyone to know that they too can become free. I began teaching and healing immediately, and people got results. I spent 12 years in a spiritual community dedicated to the elevation of consciousness and awakening. From there, I have traveled and taught many people. I have a deep love for people and want to help them come out of the dark, find freedom and create a powerful, fulfilled life.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Most of us are unable to resist our bad habits, which is why most people don’t achieve the results they want. They aren’t willing to change their internal state. We want a quick fix and instant gratification. So we aren’t committed enough to go the distance. We have to unlearn our habitual patterns of thought and behavior to make a difference.

Coaching is all about changing unproductive habits to creating successful habits. In my work it goes way beyond that. But it starts with how you start your day, how you face your challenges and how you visualize your future.

My morning routine is to first read a spiritual lesson from A Course in Miracles, make a powerful decision to apply the lesson to my daily life. I make sure I do daily activities that keep me feeling grounded and calm. I eat clean and get enough sleep on a pretty regular schedule. I feel happiest when I’m in alignment. I work deeply with people on their emotional well-being and their businesses.

I think it’s hard for women especially to put ourselves first and allow ourselves to have fun with our work.

I love to sail, play music, write, connect with others and travel. Without doing activities I enjoy, I can quickly feel out of balance.

I make time for me and I know my priorities. That’s how it works. There should be no sacrifice involved. I put myself first, because if I don’t, I’m not 100% there for my clients or myself or my family.

Devotion is different from discipline, it takes a “must do” attitude and comes from a desire to extend love.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

If we don’t have control over what we spend our time doing, we are on autopilot and we will burn ourselves out. Without good habits, women especially can start to neglect themselves. This leads to burnout and depression. We have to stop and go deeper and find out what do we really need. It’s up to us to make sure we have good boundaries and don’t work just to gain approval. If we are doing it for outside approval, we have to look deeper. What am I trying to prove? To whom? Why?

For example, when I was working in the tech field, I realized I wasn’t in my element. I felt out of touch with my real self, and over time I became depressed. I felt like an imposter.

It took a lot for me to change my life and put myself first. One habit I changed was to eat completely differently, by eliminating sugar and to see a holistic chiropractor who helped me release the stuck energy from my body. From there, I got energy back…and I realized I had to pay more attention to myself and my needs. I began my healing journey and now focus on spiritual and business development and how combining the two can create powerful lives.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The best way is to first, determine what habits you need or want to change. Make a list of what’s working, what isn’t. Then, examine what one thing you could do instead to eliminate the bad habit. Such as, if you have a habit of watching TV at night. You can easily change it and notice when you’re beginning to feel tempted to turn it on, and ask yourself, what if I did something different right now? Maybe go for a walk, have a conversation with a loved one. Read.

Ask yourself, what does my body really need? Is it something more nourishing? Eat that instead. Be much more aware of your thoughts and beliefs and why you reach out to satisfy your hunger. Where is the hunger coming from?

If you have one victory over a bad habit, it’s a huge shift over time. It’s not about the future, it’s about right now. How does it feel now to have gotten beyond that one habit? Notice the change, write about it. Now apply it to another area of your life. Write it down and share it with someone.

When you share your breakthroughs, it will inspire them to make changes too. Often we keep to ourselves our breakthroughs and don’t share them, when just one conversation could make a big difference for them.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“No one can advise you about what you need to be happy and fulfilled. It’s deeply personal and you will have to discover it for yourself, by listening to your feelings. Ask and trust your guidance.” This is from my book.

We often compare ourselves with others and waste a lot of time on worrying what other people think. This erodes our self-confidence. When we aren’t sure of ourselves, we can have more faith in our own feelings, and our own wants and our experience.

When I got divorced, I had to learn to put my own needs first and it was really uncomfortable because it’s not how I was raised. But, in the end, it has served me to be self-sufficient. I pay attention to myself and am creating a life I truly love.

I have coached a lot of people to simply trust their feelings, and stop making themselves wrong. We have to respect our feelings, have more courage to face life on our own terms, and put ourselves first, so we can live a powerful life.

Confidence comes from being willing to go for your dreams, put yourself first, and have strong boundaries.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ve created a Mastermind for High Achieving Women. I thrive on collaboration. We have tried to follow the male model and it doesn’t work for a lot of us. We are different, and we have different values. We want life to be fun and fulfilled and we want to connect. We follow our intuition, which is usually wiser than our intellect. I want to encourage women to trust their intuition, and to use it to further their lives and careers. It has never steered me wrong.

Women need to know they are part of a powerful tribe. We want to feel connected to leaders who inspire us. When we have a tribe, we feel safer and empowered. We can all support each other better together and we will rise together, faster than going it alone. I have carefully invited those women who I think will really want to support others and will give to each other in the group. That’s what leaders do, connect and collaborate to help each other win.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

The first is a winning mindset. In the beginning, I knew I had something special, but didn’t honor it or position myself with confidence. It’s easy to waste years in a plateau but settling for just enough money. If you haven’t hit six or seven figures yet, don’t beat yourself up, just get with those who have and get their help. People want you to win, they want to hire you. But if you’re not confident and eager to help your clients, they will feel that. They will feel something feels off. They don’t hire you when you’re stuck in limitation. It may be linked to early childhood trauma, or just all the conditioning that keep women undercharging and in survival mode. I’m committed to healing this for women everywhere. We have to face our limiting beliefs about money, self-worth and visibility. A winning product or service. I didn’t start out with a bang, I had to develop myself first, and find out who I was really here to help. And in the beginning, I didn’t have a solid program. I found that by doing the work with people, within a year, I was very clear. I had found my confidence by realizing who my clients are, what problem I solve, and then creating a program that addresses and solves that problem. It’s all about creating the solution to a problem and running with it.

You then need to learn to monetize and scale so you don’t flounder with 1 to 1 services that will exhaust you over time. Creating something you can leverage. A one to many program will have a much bigger impact and return. You need a winning strategy to sell your service. Marketing, selling and knowing how people make buying decisions is critical. If you don’t know, hire a sales/marketing coach and really learn how. Without sales, you will flounder and plateau and probably fail. You need to learn to sell, like it or not. When I hear people say I don’t like selling, it means they aren’t motivated enough to learn. It’s a massive mistake to try to do business without making offers regularly. It’s a vital skill. I’ve hired several sales coaches for different aspects of my business at different times. I am always learning from those who are making it and helping entrepreneurs. Remember, your clients won’t get the benefit of your coaching, if you don’t make them an offer. Learning how to make the offer with ease and confidence, is critical. People will feel it if you don’t feel comfortable with your offers. We all need to do the mindset work to uplevel and scale our businesses. You need to hire help with the areas you aren’t good at and do not like to do. I hired a VA before I even had any income, because I couldn’t do everything myself. I needed support. I made money right away, and so I hired a bookkeeper because I didn’t know how to handle that task and didn’t want to learn. Someone who likes to do tasks that you can’t do on your own, is like gold. I kept working on developing my programs, writing my book, and creating great content. I focused on where I was struggling, knowing that’s where a lot of beginning coaches struggle.

The back office needs systems. Don’t become the bottleneck by not hiring someone to help. Take yourself seriously and hire a good reliable assistant. Be yourself. And ask for testimonials. Don’t be afraid to toot your own horn and tell the world. Don’t be fake, just be yourself. Be real, come from your heart. What mistakes have you made in your life? What did you learn? Talk about your challenges and be vulnerable. Your tribe knows you’re a work in progress too. Don’t sound like everyone else. Get testimonials, put the social proof in place and your business will do great.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Here are the 5 biggest mistakes I’ve seen beginning coaches make when just starting out:

You get a certification, and lots of training, but have no strategy for attracting clients. How to start and attract your clients should be a part of every certification training. You will need to learn the basics of client attraction and retention. If you sound a lot like other people doing the same thing, most likely it’s because you haven’t figured out your strategy. There are a LOT more coaches in the industry now, and there are lots of people wanting coaching, especially if they can deliver real results. You will need to find your real zone of genius and learn to communicate it effectively to attract your clients. Your limiting beliefs keep you playing small. You need to find what’s in your way and learn to undo those beliefs and shift out of them. They will take you down, if you let them. Don’t. Get help from a coach who can help you shift deeply and quickly. Don’t waste time with learning strategy while your limiting beliefs are the problem. You don’t have a business plan or a marketing/sales plan in place. You may feel a bit desperate because you haven’t done the first important steps to take your business seriously. You also may not be good at sales or think you’re not. Guess what? That means you won’t be. Get curious about sales, what does it take to be good at it? How will you be able to help others if you resist selling? People need to feel your heart and know you’re for real. Learn how to uplevel and scale your business right away. You don’t want to have to trade your time for money. It’s just too slow. You will need to have a plan to offer a program that is scalable. How? You can create a digital program or product that brings in money when you’re not working, with videos and trainings. This is much more fun and lucrative…we are in the digital age. Step into it and get coaching on how to build this from scratch with the right approach to leverage your expertise. I have worked with several coaches who are amazing at this and their programs have really helped me. Don’t go it alone. If you don’t hire a coach to help you get your business up and running and teach you the basics of building a business, you will struggle. Not knowing what to do and not admitting that you need help is contradictory. Reach out. Your work is important, those clients you will help are waiting for you. Own it, take it seriously by investing in yourself.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each. Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I think it begins with organic reach. You have to have a powerful message and an irresistible offer. Once that’s in place, you can begin by reaching out in messenger on social media and getting to know people. Ask questions. Have a get to know you call in your scheduler so they can sign up to have a 15 minute chat with you. Being organized and focused on who you want to reach and why makes a big difference.

Have conversations and be really interested in people. It takes time, but over the years, selling comes down to one main thing: relationships!

They might be able to help you with something too…so don’t just be all salesy. Be smart, be personal, and be yourself.

Being very specific about the problem you solve and how you do that is crucial. You may think you’re being clear, when actually you’re not. You may just be sounding like everyone else and you aren’t actually connecting with people.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Mindset is 90% of the game. Mental wellness is everything. I think we all need support and we may not realize how much our mind gets in our way. We all need help with this in every stage of our business. Why? We can’t see beyond our current mindset without taking a good look at our beliefs.

Overworking isn’t going to be helpful in the long run. You have to take care of you as you’re building your business. Physical health and mental health are critical to our lives, and can take us down if we don’t pay attention to them both. We all have challenges in both areas. Get support with this, don’t hide.

My mental well-being is THE most important part of my life, because if I’m anxious or depressed, I’m not going to attract business. It’s part of the game of life to KNOW THYSELF. Emotional intelligence is knowing about others and how to communicate with respect.

Meditate, read, get support. People who are successful all have mindset coaches and have been working on themselves for years. Be aware that your service is needed, and there are those who really need you. Your clients are waiting for you to show up powerfully. Get clear about why YOU stand out above the crowd and tell them why. You have to have confidence and know who you are. Whether you own that or not will make or break your business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I have created combines spiritual principles with wise business strategy to create compassionate leadership. We need leaders who come from their hearts and are servant/leaders. In other words, they know they are here to uplift many people and want to do so with humility and service. I have been with powerful Master teachers on the planet whose loving energy is so profound, that everyone wants to be around them.

Why? Because they are totally devoted to their mission and helping people elevate their minds and hearts. That’s inspiring. That’s incredible. Can we aspire to be a Master of our lives? I think we need to. We have to find a way so that we actually solve the greatest problems in our world.

What are you so committed to your life that you would do anything to make it happen? Find out and communicate that every day.

Coaching is not for the faint of heart. It is for those on a mission to truly impact our society and our evolution. It’s a powerful movement. Play your part and do it with confidence and faith. You can move mountains if you choose to come from love and not fear.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Byron Katie, Brene Brown, and Elizabeth Gilbert. I feel these authors have inspired millions of women. I know we all have gifts to give, and these women are doing it with total heart and compassion. They help each of us grow in ways that they have developed for themselves. It’s powerful to find methods that help people transform quickly. That’s my goal and why I wrote my first book, Heal Your Mind Heal Your Life. I am hoping to reach many women worldwide to awaken to who they REALLY are and bring their important work into the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/monica-dubay-author-432a6a26/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!