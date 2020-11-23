Money Stress Killed My Friend

Includes Eight Ways to Ensure That You are Protected Against Recessions, Pandemics and Other Wealth Viruses

Have you ever been stressed out about money? (I know this is a rhetorical question.) Financial empowerment is personal to me because I lost a close friend to suicide. She was inconsolably distressed after her accountant convinced her to borrow against her home equity and invest in an income-producing REIT that went bankrupt. She had other losses from temporarily loaning money to a friend who didn’t return it as promised. Watching what she went through, and then narrowly avoiding the same traps myself, prompted me to spend my life’s work on financial literacy and sustainability.

Money is one of the biggest stresses in modern life. It can lead to burnout, unhappiness and disease. Most of us don’t talk about money. However, wealthy people do educate their families in financial matters — not just how to balance a checkbook or helping them pay for college. You might have excellent mindfulness, visualization and meditation skills. However, these are band-aids if you wake up each day ​ to the same fiscal ailments. So, embracing a lifestyle that supports our prosperity and abundance can go a long way to reducing stress and creating health and joy in our lives.

It’s easy to believe that our finances are in order when the markets are high and home prices keep going up. However, I’ve watched bubbles pop three times. You’re confident and exuberant when stocks and real estate prices are high, and devastated/destroyed when the bubbles burst. A better plan protects you from losses, while allowing you to grow your wealth in the good times.

With 40% of students skipping out on their college loan payments, and over 6 million homeowners and renters missing a payment in September of 2020 (in the U.S.), there are clear signs of distress in the economy. According to Nobel Prize winning economist Robert Shiller, the only two times that stock prices were higher than they are today was in 2000 (before the Dot Com Recession brought losses of up to 78% in the NASDAQ Composite Index) and in 1929, before the Great Depression. Home prices are unaffordable in 63% of the U.S. cities, and 3.5 million homeowners are still underwater on their mortgages.

If you wait for the headlines, it’s too late to protect your wealth. Now is the time to make sure that your financial home is strong enough to protect you from the economic storms that are on the horizon.

The solutions are rather simple. However, they require making brave choices and blocking out the onslaught of constant news, hot tips and sales-speak.

Eight Ways to Ensure That You are Protected Against Recessions, Pandemics and Other Wealth Viruses

Adopt a Thrive Budget Apply Modern Portfolio Theory to Your Nest Egg Keep the Money in the Family Save Thousands Annually with Smarter Big-Ticket Budget Choices Learn the ABCs of Money That We All Should Have Received in High School Take the 21-day Gratitude Game Challenge Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is Start Preparing for College When Your Kids are Children

Adopt a Thrive Budget

When you allocate 50% of your income to thrive and 50% to survive that assures that you have enough in your budget to:

Pay yourself first (in tax-protected retirement plans that build up your personal wealth)

Be Charitable (the best networking and a great way to increase your abundance consciousness)

Double your fun budget (a great investment in happiness and health)

How do you get there? You have to adopt the secrets of the wealthy. Rich people pay less in taxes, for medical insurance, and for a boatload of other big-ticket bills, including housing.

When you are buried alive in bills and struggling to survive, it is impossible to thrive. This kind of existence is very hard on your health and relationships. Discover a better plan in The ABCs of Money and learn them at our Investor Educational Retreat. (I can’t pack 350 pages and 3 days of teachings into one short blog.)

2. Apply Modern Portfolio Theory to Your Nest Egg

Buy & Hope is a last Century strategy that has been costing investors half or more of their wealth in the last two 21st Century recessions. They then spend most of the bull markets crawling back to even. That’s not a financial plan. That’s a Wall Street rollercoaster. Incidentally, most financial advisors will tell you that they use modern Portfolio Theory. I’ve been doing 2nd opinions and I have yet to find one managed plan that was properly protected and diversified. Our easy-as-a-pie-chart system costs less time and money, and earned gains in the last two recessions, while outperforming the bull markets in between. (Again, most people lost more than half of their wealth in the last two recessions on the Buy & Hope plan.)

3. Keep the Money in the Family

Intergenerational housing is higher today than it was in the Great Recession. While it was born of necessity, it’s one way to stop making everyone else rich and keep more money in the family. Princes don’t buy their own castles. Wealthy people think a century in advance when they do their financial planning, and include provisions, including housing, for all of the kids. Think rich to become financially free.

4. Save Thousands Annually with Smarter Big-Ticket Budget Choices

Housing is unaffordable in 65% of U.S. cities. The solution isn’t biting the bullet and paying more than half of your income on a place to sleep. We must get creative about housing, transportation, medical insurance, utilities, gasoline, taxes and other big-ticket bills. Billionaires like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates pay a tax rate that is half or lower to what their executive assistants pay. Passive income (money while you sleep) can protect your wealth from capital gains taxes if you set up tax-protected retirement plans. You can also save tens of thousands annually with smarter choices in your health insurance, utilities and transportation. Wisdom is the cure.

5. Learn the ABCs of Money That We All Should Have Received in High School

When someone says, “Let me do it for you,” you’ve just given up your power. When someone says, “Let me teach you how,” you are setting the stage for personal freedom. There is nothing more expensive than free financial advice or having blind faith that someone else is managing your money for you. (As I mentioned at the top of this blog, it cost a close friend her life.) Learn the ABCs of Money that we all should have received in high school and watch how fast your life transforms. It’s time to take ownership of your wealth and future, and to be the boss of your money.

6. Take the 21-day Gratitude Game Challenge

Wealth consciousness and vision, alongside a time-proven plan, are required to set the stage for your prosperity and abundance. We need the right mindset, toolkit and skillset. The 21-day Gratitude Game Challenge gives you a daily wealth mantra and an action plan. 21 days are needed to jettison the vices and establish new habits.

This holiday season, I’ll be offering a free gift of the first seven days of the 21-day challenge outlined in The Gratitude Game. Simply email [email protected] with the subject I WANT MY FREE GIFT! to receive the links to the daily videos.

7. Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is

Once you become financially literate and start building your own personal wealth, you can start fine-tuning your strategy to make sure that you are profiting from the things you believe in. There are many benefits to this, including financial benefits.

When you remain uninformed about where your money is invested – whether that is through your tax dollars, your 401K, your managed brokerage account, your insurance plan, your annuity, or another financial vehicle – you are often profiting from the very companies that you picket. If you wish to stop supporting polluters, then learn how to put your money where your heart is and profit.

8. Start Preparing for College When Your Kids are Children

It can feel overwhelming to be a parent these days. Life doesn’t add up. We’re in a pandemic. You might worry about your parents as much as your kids. So, it’s understandable that so many parents just follow the rote path for college and let their teens fall into the student loan debt trap. Student loan debt has reached a crisis, with a grand total of $1.55 trillion in student loan debt and 26 million borrowers who missed a payment in September.

This is a crisis for Millennials and will become a toxic trap for Gen Z, too, unless we become more mindful of how to get a better, more employable degree for up to half the cost. There are many strategies with that goal in mind in The ABCs of Money for College. If you wait until your kids are in high school, it might be too late to put them on the right path. (By that time, they’re not listening to you as much as they listen to their friends.) However, when your family sows the seed of college planning when your kids are children, it becomes the way life is.

Bottom Line

You might feel great about your home equity and your stock portfolio right now. However, that doesn’t mean that your finances are in order. It just means that we’re in a bull market. Since we are also in a pandemic and an unprecedented recession, with many renters, homeowners and industries in extreme distress, now is the right time to make sure that you have battened down the hatches on your wealth.





You can watch me discuss these 8 Strategies in the free Burnout to Brilliant Global Conference Nov. 30, 2020, with Vanessa Bartlett.

https://vanessabhealth.com/burnout-to-brilliant/



Call 310-430-2397 or email [email protected] to learn about our time-proven strategies or to receive information on my unbiased 2nd opinion of your financial plan.