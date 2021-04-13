Money Mindset: Letting go of those limiting beliefs

Many of us have deep-rooted beliefs around money – such as men make more than women (or should), or it’s rude to talk about money, or even that those who have a lot of money can’t possibly be decent people. All of these beliefs are part of a person’s money mindset, and it is those beliefs that will either limit or propel success. And more often than not, it is women who have these limiting beliefs that make them money-shy.

Amy Crumpton, Money Mindset Expert. Amy went from literally having nothing three years ago to making multiple six-figures last year, with projections of a £1 million turnover in 2021. She now works with women to help with their mindset and business growth, particularly exploring the money elements of both.

For instance, did you know that the gender pay gap still stands at 15.5%? Or that it was less than 50 years ago there was no Equal Pay Act in force, and as recently as last year, high-profile organisations like the BBC are still being taken to employment tribunals for underpaying their female employees. Yet we are seeing this old-fashioned money mindset across many facets of society, with recent headlines about successful female entrepreneurs suffering online abuse for being open about their financial achievements.

Though I make a lot of money, I am still the same decent person I was when I was thousands in debt, or the person I was when my boss called me ‘Thrifty Crumps’ because I didn’t have the spare cash for takeaway coffees or lunches. If you are a good person, having more money will help you to be more of a force for good. As I tell my clients, you are allowed to want it, work for it, and celebrate it!

A big part of money mindset is accepting what money will allow you to achieve. Many women would unconsciously prefer to struggle financially because that’s what feels safe and familiar. However, by diving into their money story, they can start to release their limiting beliefs and go on to become to be wildly successful.

Which brings us to the impact of making money!

What does money allow you to do that’s important to you? The more you have, the greater impact you can have. What would making more money mean for you? For me, it means creating the freedom to see the world, being able to spend time with my loved ones, and launching my own charitable foundation.

So how can we start the conversation around money? It starts by transforming your money mindset. Here are my top tips on how to begin your transformation.

Ask yourself, ‘if I was in a relationship with money, how would I describe it?’ Write down some of the words that come to mind. Understanding how money makes you feel is the best first step to uncovering the subconscious blocks you may have around money.

If you knew you always had more than enough money each month because there was an endless supply available to you, what would you say about money? This will get you thinking about what you want your relationship with money to look like.

Have a date night with your finances. Many avoid this because the truth is harder to deal with, but by creating a record that clearly shows how much money you have in your accounts and how much debt and outgoings you might have will help you to gain clarity.

Track your income and spending over the next month so you can identify patterns, get clear on what you have available to spend and where you might be able to save.

Write a list of all the different ways you could make some extra money. This could be by undertaking additional work, decluttering and selling unwanted items, or by creating sources of passive income. Use this list and your financial record to create a goal of how much money you would love to have by a certain date.

Ask yourself why it’s important for you to have this extra money in your life. How would having extra money positively impact your life? Who else’s life will be positively impacted by you having more money? When you have a big enough purpose, you will always find a way to make it happen.

For more tips and advice on money mindset, business strategy, and marketing, visit https://www.social-cactus.com/