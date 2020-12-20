Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Money Matters…

A simple fact.. that is hard to learn is, that the time to save money is when you have some.. - Joe Moore

Money a piece of paper rules everything. Simply saying without money life can’t exist in the world. Everyone of us struggling hard to earn money. This COVID 19 pandemic taught us a lesson about money. Its nothing but earning and saving. Earning is important, saving is much more important than earning.

The economic crisis during this pandemic situation made everyone of us down. Without jobs, no money in hand for the basic needs. Really everyone learnt some lesson in this situation. We should realise the value of money. Not only the value of money, the importance of earning and saving. Don’t live life for granted. Live for a purpose, Live with purpose. Save money for the unexpected expenses, economic crisis.

Plan for finance, have budget for every penny you spend. Save your hard earned money. Don’t spend money like water. Start save money, before you spend it. Don’t let the money to rule. Rule the money with financial planning.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

