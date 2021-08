MONEY MATTERS & YOU: 4 UNIQUE WAYS TO FUTURE-PROOF YOUR OMNICHANNEL STRATEGIES

The Marketing Strategies in a Global Intelligence World!

AS TECHNOLOGY BECOMES MORE ADVANCED AND INTEGRATED INTO EVERYTHING THAT WE DO. FROM OUR HOMES, CARS, JOBS, ENTREPRENEURIAL, AND EVEN DOWN TO THE WAY WE DO AND CONDUCT BUSINESS ON A REGULAR DAILY BASIS WILL ALL BE DETERMINED BY HOW WELL WE CAN ADAPT TO THE TECHNOLOGICAL CHANGES IN TODAY’S MARKETPLACE. ACCORDING TO SIMPSON, IN OTHER WORDS, AS MORE SOPHISTICATED TECH TOOLS, HAVE EVOLVED, SO HAVE CUSTOMERS’ EXPECTATIONS FOR BRANDS-AND SO HAVE THE SOPHISTICATION AND EFFECTIVENESS OF MARKETERS’ OMNICHANNEL STRATEGIES. TECHNOLOGY, HOWEVER, CONSTANTLY CHANGES. ROI CAN DIMINISH QUICKLY. BUT TIMELY CONCEPTS, TESTED STRATEGIES, AND DEFINED MARKETING GOALS HAVE A LONGER SHELF LIFE, ARE MORE PLIABLE, AND IWLL EVOLVE AS TECHNOLOGY ADVANCES. SO MARKETERS NEED TO FUTURE-PROOF THEIR OMNICHANNEL STRATEGIES AS TECHNOLOGY ADVANCES.[1] THIS MEANS WE NEED TO BE ADJUSTABLE AS WELL AS ADAPTABLE TO THE FLUCTUATION OF CHANGES THAT TECHNOLOGY IS AND WILL CONSTANTLY GO THROUGH. HOW WELL SOMEONE ADJUSTS TO THE MARKETPLACE WILL MEAN THE DIFFERENCE OF BEING ARCHAIC OR RELEVANT IN TODAY’S GLOBAL MARKETPLACE. THIS IS WHAT WE LIKE TO CALL BEING ABLE TO DO THE 4 MARKETABLE ADAPTATION OF TODAY’S MARKETPLACE.

THE 4 MARKETABLE ADAPTIONS TO TODAY’S MARKETPLACE ARE:

MEASURE: MEANING BEING ABLE TO CONTROL YOUR INPUT AS WELL AS YOUR OUTPUT OF INFORMATION ON A REGULAR AND CONSISTENT BASIS. SIMPLY PUT BEING RELEVANT AT ALL TIMES! MONITOR: BEING ABLE TO KEEP A CLOSE OUTLOOK ON THE PRESENT WHILE STILL BEING ABLE TO ADJUST AND PREDICT THE FUTURE BY KEEPING A WATCHFUL EYE ON HOW YOU HANDLE LARGE DATA AND IMPLEMENT THAT DATA IN ACTUAL RELEVANCY TO YOUR SALES AND MARKETING STRATEGIES. ADJUST: NOW THIS INCORPORATES THE FIRST TWO ASPECTS OF ADAPTATION MARKETABILITY CONTROL. THIS INCOMPASSES HOW WELL YOU ARE ABLE TO ADJUST TO STRATEGIC INFLECTION POINTS WITHIN THE MARKETPLACE AT EVEN GIVEN TIME. HOW WELL SOMEONE IS ABLE TO ADJUST WILL DETERMINE HOW WELL THEY ARE ABLE TO HANDLE SUDDEN SHIFT IN THE MARKETPLACE AT ANY GIVEN TIME. THE WAY AND HOW QUICKLY YOU ARE ABLE TO ADJUST WILL MAKE OR BREAK YOU. CONTROL: THIS DEALS WITH HOW WELL YOU ARE ABLE TO MANAGE ALL THREE OF THE 4 ADAPTIONS OF THE MARKETABILITY IN THE MARKETPLACE. HOW WELL YOU CONTROL YOUR MEASUREMENT OVER TIME WILL GREATLY AFFECT HOW YOU ARE ABLE TO ADEQUATELY MONITOR WHAT IT IS THAT YOU DO. THEN AS YOU HAVE A HANDLE ON YOUR MEASUREMENT, MONITORING WILL DETERMINE YOUR ADJUSTMENTS AND THEN AS YOU ARE ABLE TO COMPREHENSIVELY DO THIS WILL AUTOMATICALLY GIVE YOU CONTROL OF NOT ONLY YOUR INPUT/OUTPUT OF RELEVANT CONTENT BUT, YET ENABLE YOU TO CONTROL THE WHOLE SPECTRUM OF YOUR SALES AND MARKETING OMNICHANNEL’S ALL AROUND.

NOW AS SALES/MARKETING BECOMES MORE INTERWOVENLY INTEGRATED OVER TIME THE FOUR ABOVE STEPS WILL HELP ANY MARKETER TO BE ABLE TO PROPERLY COGENTLY ADHERE TO THE MARKETPLACES VOICE OF ITS CUSTOMER BASE ON NOT ONLY KNOWING WHAT THE CUSTOMER ACTUALLY WANTS BUT WHAT IT NEEDS AS WELL. AS MARKETERS’ WE CAN ONLY RELY UPON TECHNOLOGY SO FAR BUT WE WILL NOW REVEAL TO YOU SOME CRUCIAL STEPS TO HELP KEEP UP WITH CUSTOMER EXPECTATIONS AS WELL AS THE CHANGING TECH LANDSCAPE AS WELL. IN THE DIRECT MARKETING 2016 ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO “OMNICHANNEL MARKETING.” THE ARTICLE WRITER SIMPSON REVEALS THEIR INSIDER SECRETS TO HELPING MARKETERS’ STAYING AHEAD OF THE MARKETING GAME. AS SIMPSON DISCUSSES THE FOUR WAYS TO FUTURE-PROOF YOUR OMNICHANNEL STRATEGIES. IN THIS ARTICLE HE GIVES INSIGHTFUL WAYS FOR ANY MARKETER ACROSS ANY MARKETING CHANNEL TO BE ABLE TO FAIL FUTURE-PROOF YOUR OMNICHANNEL STRATEGIES IN A WAY THAT IS NOT ONLY BENEFICIAL TO YOU AS A MARKETER BUT ALSO TO YOUR CUSTOMERS AS WELL.

Sales and Marketing Strategies Are Contingent On Understanding the Marketplace!

FOUR UNIQUE WAYS TO FUTURE-PROOF YOUR MARKETING OMNICHANNEL STRATEGIES:

REDEFINE MARKETING IN YOUR ORGANIZATION: AS SIMPSON STATES, THE ROLE OF MARKETING HAS CERTAINLY EVOLVED FAR BEYOND ITS MAD MEN CHARACTERISTICS. IN FACT, COMPANIES NOW MUST DEFINE EXACTLY WHAT EFFECTIVE MARKETING MEANS, WHAT IT ENTAILS, AND WHAT IT ENCOMPASSES. TO SUCCEED AT CREATING AN OMNICHANNEL STRATEGY, THE ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE HAS TO BE EXAMINED AND-IN MANY CASES-RESTRUCTURED AND THEN UPDATED.[2] THIS MEANS JUST AS WE STATED ABOVE BEING ABLE TO MEASURE, MONITOR, ADJUST, AND CONTROL WHAT IT IS THAT YOUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING IN THE MARKETPLACE TODAY.

2. RE-EXAMINE THE CONCEPT OF A CUSTOMER: ACCORDING TO SIMPSON, MARKETERS MUST ALSO CONSIDER THE MAJOR SHIFT IN WHO A CUSTOMER IS, WHAT HIS OR HER NEEDS ARE, WHERE HE OR SHE MAY BE, AND HOW TO REACH HIM OR HER.[3] THIS FITS RIGHT INTO THE SECOND AND THIRD ASPECT OF THE 4 ADAPTATIONAL MARKETABILITY IN THE MARKETPLACE, WHICH ARE MONITORING AND ADJUSTING. BY AN ORGANIZATION BEING ABLE TO KNOW HOW TO DO THIS EFFECTIVELY IS THE BACKBONE OF THE MARKETING ORGANIZATION. THIS CAN MAKE OR BREAK YOUR SALES/MARKETING TEAMS IF NOT DONE CORRECTLY.

3. PARTNER UP: AS SIMPSON QUOTES, JOE PINO, DIRECTOR OF CLIENT INSIGHTS AND STRATEGY AT LOYALTY MARKETING FIRM CLUTCH. HE STATES, “THERE NEED TO BE MORE PEOPLE IN THE ROOM, NOT JUST TALKING ABOUT IT, BUT TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR IT AS WELL.” FURTHERMORE, HE ADDS, COLLABORATION AND ACCOUNTABILITY SHOULD EXTEND BEYOND THE MARKETING TEAM, HE ADDS, AND SHOULD INCLUDE BUSINESS PARTNERS-PARTICULARLY TECH PARTNERS. “YOU HAVE TO BE SURE THAT WHEN YOU DO MOVE FORWARD WITH AN OMNICHANNEL INITIATIVE, YOU FIND A TECHNOLOGY PARTNER THAT’LL MEET YOUR IMMEDIATE NEEDS AND THAT YOU’RE FINDING A TECHNOLOGY PARTNER WHO’S WILLING TO GROW AND EVOLVE WITH YOU,” PINO ASSERTS.[4] THE APPLIES TO ALL FOUR MARKETABLE ADAPTIONS TO THE MARKPLACE OF MEASURING, MONITORING, ADJUSTING, AND CONTROLLING WHAT IT IS THAT YOU WANT THE OUTCOME TO BE IN YOUR MARKETING CAMPAIGNS. BY APPLYING THESE FUNDAMENTALLY PROVEN COMPONENT ELEMENTS TO YOUR SALES/MARKETING ORGANIZATIONS CAN MEAN THE DIFFERENCE OF WHETHER OR NOT YOU WILL LIVE OR DIE IN THE MARKETING GRAVEYARD. BECAUSE AS YOU LEARN THE VOICE OF THE MARKETPLACE OF WHAT IT IS YOUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING AND NOT WHAT YOU WANT THEM TO SAY WILL MEAN KNOWING THE HEARTBEAT OF YOUR CUSTOMER BASE AND BEING ABLE TO ADJUST AT WILL TO THEIR EVER CHANGING DEMANDS. THE USE AND ADVANCEMENT OF TECHNOLOGY ONLY CHANGE AT THE RATE OF THE CUSTOMERS NEEDS OF WHAT THEY ARE VOICING IN THE MARKETPLACE.

4. TECHNOLOGY’S ROLE: THIS MEANS HAVING THE RIGHT TECHNOLOGY IN PLACE FOR THE RIGHT ORGANIZATIONS WITHIN YOUR COMPANY.

SOME KNOWN STASTITICS OF WHERE PEOPLE ARE IN THE OMNICHANNEL MARKETING AREAS:

10%-> OF AMERICANS OWN A SMARTPHONE, BUT DON’T HAVE ANY OTHER FORM OF HIGH-SPEED INTERNET ACCESS AT HOME

15%-> OF AMERICANS AGES 18-29 ARE HEAVILY DEPENDENT ON A SMARTPHONE FOR ONLINE ACCESS

13%-> OF AMERICAN HOUSEHOLDS THAT EARN LESS THAN $30,000 PER YEAR ARE SMARTPHONE DEPENDENT

1%-> OF AMERICAN HOUSEHOLDS EARNING MORE THAN $75,000 PER YEAR RELY ON THEIR SMARTPHONES

13%-> OF LATINOS SAY THEY ARE SMARTPHONE-DEPENDENT

12%-> OF BLACKS SAY THEY ARE SMARTPHONE-DEPENDENT

4%-> OF WHITES SAY THEY ARE SMARTPHONE-DEPENDENT

PEW RESEARCH CENTER (APRIL 2015)

SO THIS MEANS THAT AS MARKETERS’ IN THE AGE OF DIGITALIZATION AND ESPECIALLY THOSE OF US WITHIN THE ARENA OF E-COMMERCE WE ARE MISSING OUT ON THE LATINO AND BLACK COMMUNITIES AND OUGHT TO AS WELL BE FOCUSING ON THOSE HOUSEHOLDS THAT ARE WITHIN THE $30,000 RANGE AND ALSO CONCENTRATING ON THOSE HOUSEHOLDS GREATER THAN $75,000 OR MORE AND EVEN MORE UPON THOSE IN THE AGE RANGES OF 18-29. BECAUSE THESE SECTORS OF CUSTOMERS WILL HELP NOT ONLY TO SOLIDIFY OUR BUSINESSES BUT HELP THEM GROW EXPONENTIALLY AS WELL.

