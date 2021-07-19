Monday’s Sweet Consolidation: Erskine Hawkins #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

One of the blessed natures of a woman’s tenderness is her ability to shed tears. It’s an unfortunate factor, that society has conditioned men not to have that same level of nourishment. Nevertheless, when a woman cries, at least they are permitted to gain some understanding, through their connection to her.

What is so intrinsic about crying is how it moves a person into a deeper connection with their sensitivities. In addition, there is a healing nectar and texture, through the very artistry of crying. The very art of crying is also cleansing for the mind, body, and Spirit. Just take it as one of Heaven’s many blessings, in permitting us to release life’s challenges in a holistic way. Going deeper, crying is one of those times of meditation and calm reflection. During our crying hours, we gain those precious moments of moving through a higher domain. Trusting ourselves becomes stronger because we are locating the very reason and source for our tears. Once we locate the source, things become more clear. That, my Darlings, is when the problem solving comes into play.

As a woman, however, you have to admit how soothing it feels when you experience a man’s comfort, during the midst of your tears. It’s one of those masculine understandings of the feminine; or, at least, trying to understand. Heaven knows the number of songs, which have been written concerning a woman’s desire to be understood by a man. So cry. Just cry, even for a little.

So now, one comes into a song, entitled “Don’t Cry Baby,” and the tenderness a woman can experience when hearing it. All it takes is just a little encouragement and understanding. When that happens for a woman, imagine the love, which blossoms and blooms. It’s that “aha” moment in an initial courtship. Every couple remembers that first cry; what it meant for a man to console his woman. My, how blessed that truly was! It was so intimate, that it truly propelled the relationship into a higher level. The love gets deeper, and the commitment grows stronger. During the initial cry, one can find a man trying to console his woman. Her pains hurt him. Whatever he can do, he wants to stop her from crying. The sooner she stops, the less pain the two of them will feel. Thus, the stronger the compassion he must project towards her. So, cry on Baby. Cry on! Permit love to grow, through this meditative song.

Erskine Hawkins