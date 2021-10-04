Contributor Log In
Monday’s Poetic Wellness: Jose Alfredo Jimenez #Mexico 🇲🇽#LatinXHeritageMonth #LatinX

Illuminating Poetic Treasures Within JOSE ALFREDO JIMENEZ and His Performance Of "El Ultimo Trago!"

Taste the wine, an Earthly vibe; let it sway through the heart with awakening spirits

Moving through the mind with a gentle heart; taste the wine, as it’s simply, Divine!

It’s berry-like taste leaves me blind, as I enter into the world of one’s, awaiting

Undo the taste for love’s delight; moving forward into victory for another try

For the wine, brings me closer in the seeing of you; lay with me and know that one’s light is forever, true

Seeing closer when drinking, another love into you; so taste the wine from love’s beginning

I want to lay awake, next to you

Love is patient, while life is kind, drink the wine, taste it, and once become, mine

When you’re away I cry at the thought of your embrace; stay awake and find solitude, as your tender voice brings angels

The light of your touch moves one through another song; be still with your voice, lay through your dance

In one’s very moment, love moves through one, in time; lay quietly my love, and be forever mine

Jose Alfredo Jimenez

https://alchetron.com/Jos%C3%A9-Alfredo-Jim%C3%A9nez
https://youtu.be/q_muPL5w7bQ
https://open.spotify.com/track/1QMB6ut0pDLpOxBMrp1TJe

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

