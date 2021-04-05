Monday’s Musical Watery Wellness: Ray Phiri #SouthAfrica

Sometimes, you have those moments when water and whispers go hand-in-hand. In fact, the very waves of the oceans creates a unique atmosphere, where the water intimidates those humanly voices of whispering. It feels, that good! You release to that flowing elegance, when examining that essence of nature’s treasures. What does it mean? What does it say? There is a unique vibration, when it comes to the whispers of water. Furthermore, what makes it even more euphoric is just how whispers and water project a certain rhythm. It certainly feels delightful, calming, and serene. You are in the midst of an eloquent flow. And, for once, you find yourself being surrounding from an enchanting vibe. It’s delicious and inviting. No doubt!

So, when you hear a song about, whispers, sit back and assess just how nature is creating her very own performance. What does that mean? What does it translates as to experience a certain stillness, when it comes to moving our lips to the music 🎵🎶🎵🎶 of breath? That’s what it is all about! Whispers entail that we are meant to go through a journey of intimacy. It mandates that we listen more, get centered, and become, still! There is a particular method of therapy, which grants us the “ok” to stop everything we are doing, and simply-breathe! That’s what we are granted the pleasures, to do!

Hoping for that one day to travel to South Africa! Standing near the waters, and hearing winds of breaths create a wealth of invigoration, throughout the body! Yes, my Dears. It feels, so surreal. And yet, you are in Heaven’s domain, at the same time. What a beauty! What a gift! A number of things bring that enchantment. In the end, it ensures that one is comforted, with elegant whispers. One day, I’ll get there. For now, we can simply write our way into its existence.

A song about whispering, came out in the land of South Africa. An interesting component of the song is that it converses upon a certain texture, concerning the depth of, a whisper! That’s how enchanting it truly is.

Within the song is one particular verse. It goes as the following:

Who songs are as truthful? As a dream flows as steady as a stream A stream of knowledge and of pain Of one whose stance began to wane Allow the sleep to retire Because their love blows out the fire

I can see your pointed finger Your eyes binoculars Whispers in the deep Bayahleba

We are all tributaries of that great river of pain Flowing into one ocean There is only one ocean All our pain Flowing into it

So, again, we are back to the presence of water, and its ability to manifest dreams. Why is that? Is it because it carries the same weight, rhythm, and style of water? Could it also be that there is a shared layer of wellness, when it comes to the very ecstasy of 💦💦? Water soothes. Water is patient. Water can rock to a steady beat, when she is not interrupted. It’s why we are consistently reminded to tread, well! Honor her natural existence and she will leave us, in peace! Her rules are very simple. They are not hard to follow. It is humanity, which goes through the extreme tasks of trying to harden her existence. A flaw that we have yet to fully master.

Hearing those whispers in South African waters, we come to examine what it means to find guidance in waters. How does that knowledge flow? How does it continue to grow? Water lingers through a unique texture. In addition, it finds its way into our emotional psyche. Through water, we come to question ourselves. Where are we in our current journey? How do we continue to thrive, in the midst of confusion, and feeling, that we are still trying to figure things out? That is truly our aim. “Whispers In The Deep” is the name of the song! It is a song, which pushes us deeper into our layers of whispers. How does it feel to be granted a gift for this level of intimacy? How does it feel to be led into such treasures of mystery and Divine? How does it feel to receive affirmation, that this journey of flowing through, is alright?

His birth name is Raymond Chikapa Enock Phiri. He was categorized as a Fusion and Mbaqanga musician and singer, in addition to performing the Black American musical form, known as, Jazz. He worked with musical giants such as Paul Simon, and South Africa’s own-Ladysmith Black Mambazo! Lastly, he received the Order Of Ikhamanga in Silver (an honor awarded by the President Of South Africa). His name is none other than. . .

Ray Phiri

