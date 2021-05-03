Monday’s Funky Soul: Jimmy Castor #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Funk. And Soul. You can consider them the Twins of Black America’s musical gardens. From the moment Soul or Funk music aired on the radio, you just had to get up to groove. Soul, Baby! It nourished the Soul. It healed Black American Souls. And, what a Soulful experience it could be! Soul music felt good. Looking through the repertoire of the Funk and Soul collection, there were countless songs, which permitted you to feel like your Spirit was taking flight. Whatever burdens or troubles you may have been feeling at the time, just get up and dance, in order to groove and release. And, once you were jivin’ to the Funk, honey, prepared to be taken to another world. It was a paradise of Universal bliss. In fact, when it came to embodying the musical style of Soul, you had to imagine yourself navigating into that world of the, UniverSOUL! The sporadic forces, energies, shapes, and what have you. All of it came into play, when it addresses the performance of Soul music. Pretty soon the Universal and galaxy realms don’t seem so distant. In fact, you gain the power of experiencing through music-in the human realm. Don’t it feel good to groove, Baby? Sho’ nuff’!

Soul music is one of the musical perfumes for Black America’s nurture. It’s a different method of healing than Negro Spirituals, the Blues, and other musical forms. Why? Should you ask? Well, it all pertains to the name of the musical genre and how it addresses the invisible energy forces of healing. Soul music is about touching the Soul; getting the necessary “Soul check,” which is required. No matter the circumstances in our lives, we are in a constant need in making sure, that our Soul is in a state of balance-even if the other parts of our lives are not. That’s always important. Lose everything else. But, honey chile,’ don’t lose the Soul. What many people fail to realize, and understand, is how the Soul re-births everything else, we may have lost in our lives. That’s real! The Soul can re-birth family ties. The Soul has that sacred power of reinvigorating dreams. Whatever passions or desires, we thought had gone missing, we have the power to bring them back to that life-determining fire, once more.

“It’s Just Begun.” Now, that’s one of the classic songs of the Soulful era. Not only is it iconic, but it moves highlights the very depths, in what Soul music is all about. Looking at the title, you have to ask yourself, what is it that has “just begun?” Is it the healing process? Is it a new cycle in our life’s journey? Is it that we have found a new persona? What is it, which has just begun? Things become more creative and fulfilling, when something new has take place in our lives. Perhaps, it could also be the intrigue of being on a personal path or journey. Just note that Soul music is perfect for new beginnings, indeed. Perfect to the very heart and Soul!

My, how groovey and funky the 70’s must have been. Just envision this new awakening and awareness of freedom. Looking at Black America-the cultural scene. Hair. Dress. Linguistics. Sound. All of it took on a vibe, where you heard representations of the Universal mixture with the Earthly fascination. Black Americans took pride in their natural hairstyles, hair care, and decor. Their personification of Blackness was bold, colorful, and another telling for a musical chapter in their gardens. The song, “It’s Just Begun” is a perfect taste in the description of the 70’s vibe. Perfect and serene in every way. It’s fascinating! Should you desire to hear a musical painting from the 70’s sound, it’s songs such as these, which fully captures the 70’s vibe!

A legendary saxophonist, singer, songwriter, and member of the Jimmy Castor Bunch, he moved through the song, as only a Soul Brotha’ would! Clear, funky, and cutting to the chase! Soul was a Soulful experience! Vivacious. Pleasing. A form of release, indeed! Navigating through the arena, we learned how to commit and re-experience a Soulful healing!

Jimmy Castor