Monday Windy Warriors: Achieng Abura

When we think of a warrior, the first thing, which seems to enter into a person’s mind is a person going off to warfare. Her/Historically, that has been a thing. Yes. However, there are other images, when it comes to, “the warrior.” Such images can come in daily images of taking care of work-related responsibilities. They can also come in the form of having hope, in the midst of pain. Lastly, there is also the warrior weapon of music! Yes! Music has that infinite power of being able to rile up the warrior Spirit, for change! It is a power tool. In the Biblical text, it has been used as a weapon to move through the minds, bodies, and Spirits of those, desiring to make that special change. That’s for sure!

Moving back into the nation of Kenya, we examine the treasures of one Kenyan, musical legend. A beloved legacy, indeed, in how she moved through the blessed treasures of the musical haven, to awaken the land! Yes! The musical warrior sings on! And, her music contines to, praise on!

Musical warriors are some of the most significant warriors, that we have. For, their music carries on, and brings on a manner of change! When the frequencies of a society is low, their voices (and musicianship) works to increase these energies. Yes! It’s a natural wonder! There is a reason why the Heavens have gifted humanity, with this wonderful tale! Yes! There is a reason, indeed! For, it will continue to navigate into our minds, bodies, and hearts; cleansing away the toxic vibes, which may be present!

For one Kenyan artist, there is a song, called, “Spirit Of A Warrior!” It is a precious song! It is a blessed song! That’s all we need to know, for now. Listening to its very passion, richness, and exuberance, we become more in tune, with the land, and what it brings! That’s what it all means!

When you first hear the song, there is the warrior call! No. It doesn’t happen in the way that we think. Contrary to what we think, it’s a vocal endeavor of her voice, which imitates the wind! Yes, there is imitation of the very wind, and all that it brings! It is almost as if her voice is a personification of that very same wind! Yes! That’s what it feels like! Her vocal texture is that Divine! The musical instrumentation of the time, decorates the wind; making it a treat (and joy) of its own! A warrior wind, to say the least; cutting through the barriers of emotional (and spiritual) block/division!

Therefore, precious warriors, let us move through the winds; glide through the winds. Singing through them-on and on-through every timber and Earthly experience, at hand!

Achieng Abura