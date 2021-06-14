Monday Wellness Dreams: Ayub Ogada

Dreams come through different lenses! In fact, they press on through different trials and tribulations. Dreams are also a method, for how the Creator speaks to us. Dreams press us through; granting us the capability to bring the fictional world, into reality’s domain. Dreams inspire a wonder, in us all! That’s the nature of dreams! When things don’t look too well, in the Real World, we can always align to the awakening passion of, dreams!

When we think of dreams, we can even meditate upon a certain paradise! The reality is that a paradise is what we could create, through Earth’s timing! As the Earth moves, and rotates, there is the blossom of and fruition of nature’s vegetation. It is through such delights, which reflects the wellness of dreams, and the powers of their manifestation! Different flowers, plants, and other natural entities are reflections, for the myriad colors of dreams. They are bountiful, pleasurable, and a way to heal the mind, body, and Spirit!

When we reflect upon the intimate manner of dreams, we are also addressing mental wellness, and health. How do dreams bring forth a unique manner of healing powers? Nature’s Earthly beauty is healing, at best! Beautiful colors, designs, patterns, and so forth! Nature is beautiful, at best! Observing pleasant, and beautiful things, permits us the tool (and power) of navigating into a healthier mindset-a healthier outlook, regarding how we look at things!

Couple those Earthly remedies and treasures with a song, and you have the recipe for those musical dreams. And yes! We are still in the nation of Kenya! We are in this Earthly setting because of a certain artist, who has so decoratively played and performed, one interpretation of African Dreams! It is one interpretation, for how African landscapes shape the treasures of our precious dreams. Why do so many people dream of going to the African Continent? What are the Earthly treasures laying, within her midst? Moving vocally, we come to hear such a pleasure, through the artistry of another, Kenyan legend!

Ayub Ogada