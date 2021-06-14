Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Monday Wellness Dreams: Ayub Ogada

AYUB OGADA and His Performances Of Natural Dreams, In His Song, "I Dreamed Of Africa!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Dreams come through different lenses! In fact, they press on through different trials and tribulations. Dreams are also a method, for how the Creator speaks to us. Dreams press us through; granting us the capability to bring the fictional world, into reality’s domain. Dreams inspire a wonder, in us all! That’s the nature of dreams! When things don’t look too well, in the Real World, we can always align to the awakening passion of, dreams!

When we think of dreams, we can even meditate upon a certain paradise! The reality is that a paradise is what we could create, through Earth’s timing! As the Earth moves, and rotates, there is the blossom of and fruition of nature’s vegetation. It is through such delights, which reflects the wellness of dreams, and the powers of their manifestation! Different flowers, plants, and other natural entities are reflections, for the myriad colors of dreams. They are bountiful, pleasurable, and a way to heal the mind, body, and Spirit!

When we reflect upon the intimate manner of dreams, we are also addressing mental wellness, and health. How do dreams bring forth a unique manner of healing powers? Nature’s Earthly beauty is healing, at best! Beautiful colors, designs, patterns, and so forth! Nature is beautiful, at best! Observing pleasant, and beautiful things, permits us the tool (and power) of navigating into a healthier mindset-a healthier outlook, regarding how we look at things!

Couple those Earthly remedies and treasures with a song, and you have the recipe for those musical dreams. And yes! We are still in the nation of Kenya! We are in this Earthly setting because of a certain artist, who has so decoratively played and performed, one interpretation of African Dreams! It is one interpretation, for how African landscapes shape the treasures of our precious dreams. Why do so many people dream of going to the African Continent? What are the Earthly treasures laying, within her midst? Moving vocally, we come to hear such a pleasure, through the artistry of another, Kenyan legend!

Ayub Ogada

http://ayubogada.com/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3danoKPKUaw
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1f8646DgHta6Gl3eLxZTdk

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Muzeyyen Senar’s Dreamland In “Kimseye Etmem Sikayet!”

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Watery Fictions Of Reality’s Dreams!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    3 Things Your Dreams are Doing for You While You Sleep

    by Sweet Georgia Pam
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.