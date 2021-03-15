Monday Waters: Doris Duke #WomensHistoryMonth #BlackAmericanHer/History360

When we think about the very element of water, our imagination takes center stage. Often, water is viewed as that nourishing component. It is seen as being part of a holistic journey, that is life sustaining. Water, in her natural element, is pure. She is cleansing. Furthermore, she has the power to remove any forms of toxicity within the body. Water is that magical elixir. It blankets the Earth and caresses every land component. Those parts of the Earth, which are missing out on water’s blessings, are made evident. That unhealthy luster continues to plague their existence. These particular regions have clearly missed out on water’s nutrition. It is evident, and it shows. A level of unhealthy decor surrounds its very existence.

On another note, water has a unique connection to the skin. Once water caresses the skin, a baptismal is involved. Not only does water cleanse the Soul, but it also cleanses the outer physical, as well. Water is honest, flexible, and negotiable. Water can be your friend, or she can be your enemy. Of course, it all depends on you, and how you choose to react to her. It’s best to stay on her good side. It is always in our best interest to see her within her natural beauty-when she is calm and in her relaxed state. Water forces us to gain a certain level of sensitivity. Again, it centers us. There is quite a lot to be said. For, should we have anything negative to say about water, then we are granted the opportunity to delve into some form of introspection.

When the very term of “water” is used in a metaphorical sense, we are left to understand the component of that very water. If water is bad, just how much has it faced contamination? Furthermore, if a certain water is “bad” how is it destined to be transformed? How is toxicity destined to transform itself into something, which is more holistic? After all, water cannot stay in a system of toxicity, forever? Somewhere and somehow, there has to be a change! Some day, that very same toxic water must eventually transform one’s identity into one that is healing. Toxicity cannot stay around, forever! There comes a time when everything is regenerated and restored. A toxic medium cannot stay in that very same state. Whatever “bad water” a person is experiencing, let it be known that the pH value of water always returns back to its natural state. Some musicians and singers have mastered the very concept of vocal maneuvering through, “bad water.” Furthermore, it serves to restore whatever pains were experienced, during water’s malfunction. Through the song of one Black American Gospel and Soul singer’s timber, we comprehend the complexity of that ugly, nasty, “bad” water.

DORIS DUKE