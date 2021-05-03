Monday Water Jazz Tunes: Mae Barnes #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360

When you think of rivers, one of the first thing that comes to mind is that steady, slow rhythm; associated with rivers, to begin with. We reflect on that intricate flow of slow ripples, which moves through the waters; reminding us of our soft and delicate intertwining with nature. Yes! We are reminded of folkloric tales of going by the riverside, and sitting beside the river banks. Sometimes, we enjoy the comforts of solitude. That’s always rewarding. Then, we move to comprehend what it means to partake in creating river narratives with our families, loved ones, and friends. Whether it be those family picnics, in the rural areas, after a Sunday service OR just deciding to go for a fishing trip by the nearest river, there’s something-just something-about this body of water; formatting time’s coming into an array of stillness. Water is symbolic of re-birth! They create a sense of renewal, and one where the treasures of our past times are re-lived all over again. Certain points in time grant the illusion for being re-born again.

Yes. Rivers can be slow! They can also be hype, exciting, playful, and surrounding ourselves with that fast-pace vibe, that we yearn for. Of course, these bodies of water, create their own form of poetry, music, and dance. They have the power and agility to personify a unique pattern of the human Spirit. For example, they have a curvy, linear shaping. However, what makes them fascinating is how they are able to awaken that circle motion. There are leaps, falls, fast-paced ripples, and other designs to match. You can hear these dynamics performed in certain musical songs. In certain musical genres, to be exact.

The musical genre of Jazz is just one of those timbers. It establishes a vivacious tenderness, where you feel the leaps, run, hops, and skips, are as delicate and as easy, as slicing through a stick of butter. Often, when songs are written about rivers, they are composed with a slow tempo. Slow and steady wins the watery race, they say. However, as it navigates through a certain timing, we come to view how certain songs are animatedly eloquent; in their ability to detail the treasures of a river’s hype and hip nature!

The song, “Ol‘ Man River,” has a special place in the hearts, minds, spirits, and overall culture of Black American people. When it is performed, it is performed in a way, where our very Being feels the vibration of rivers. We feel them because they have been wreaked and connected through our journeys, within these United States of America. It was the sacred treasures of using rivers in our journey to freedom. It was the power for instilling the words, and testimonies of rivers, as a way of passing through moments in time. Rivers have that sacred way of teaching us the mysteries of the Earth. Should we desire to navigate into a particular terrain, there are particular ways of moving through it. It means we have to be sensitive enough to its teachings. The Earth, that is!

For one rendition of the “Ol Man River,” the Jazz scene enters into a realm of laughter, playfulness, and adventure for the water’s vibe! There is a specific hype in how the river waves jump up and down to the extensions of the water’s edge. In fact, you feel a level of playful intimacy in how the music imitates the water’s ability to jump, hop, skip, and establish creative leaps and bounds, through the water’s vibes! It’s just that simple! Of course, musically, it is nothing short of simple. However, you are sure to comprehend water’s laughter, and ability to experience the world of human fun, through certain songs. That’s how creative the collaboration of music and song can be. One has to move through a certain trajectory of musical creativity in order to feel that persona of water, in your Spirit. Furthermore, should one experience a particular connection with water, a singer or musician, has the capability of portraying their own persona through water, in a musical tune of their craftsmanship. And that, my Dears, requires a certain skill in channeling one’s existence into the music.

For one specific Jazz tune, that upbeat vibe and decor is suitable for water’s delight! You can hear the endless ripple effect, for moving into the jumps and leaps of the water’s impact. Just imagine a rollercoaster ride, but for a greater and lighter side! For this picturesque painting, one singer’s performance of “Ol’ Man River,” defies the limitations of age. In fact, it seems to impersonate an “old man” having, fun! The rhythm, and beat, of the song creates an appeal for an old man, who has re-connected, with his youthful age. Being re-born again through water, while floating through the imaginative layers of its performance in music-especially, Jazz music-is one of the most exciting experiences, for a person to experience in the very power of music! And, in this performance of “Ol’ Man River,” we hear one impersonation of water’s Spirit and adventurous decor. Her name is the late, and legendary. . .

Mae Barns