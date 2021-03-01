Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Monday Spotlight: Joe Bethancourt!

Comforting Vision For Masculine Dreams, Through Folkloric Icon-JOE BETHANCOURT-and His Performance Of The Song, "Benson Arizona!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform.
By

For a man to convey the beauty of a particular spacing in the Earth, is a jewel of stability and wellness, in its own right. Its a sign. A symbol. It means that he has made peace with his masculinity in the feminine world. In fact, it also means that he does not see Earth, as a space of conquest. On the contrary, it is a place of study and relaxation. His humanity is made even more natural. The masculine does not feel threatened; nor is it intimidated by the majesty of the feminine presence. On the contrary, it permits him to bring inspiration, enjoyment, and fulfillment in his presence within it. When such a greatness happens, we can be sure that a particular endeavor is moved to understanding such a greatness. It permits one to understand the level of serenity and magical bliss to the experience.

Places and spaces are associated with the feminine. Therefore, how a man articulates a particular spacing on the geographic trajectory is a reflection of his persona, and recognition, towards the feminine. It truly is! It is an expression of, self-and his own assessment of the world. Moving into the state of Arizona, we come to experience the one experience and performance of man’s essence through the feminine. It is intriguing, indeed! A greater sense of fascination! Music provides the opportunity for such to happen. For today, allow our minds to marinate in the folkloric world of US culture-through one cultural icon, known as. . .

Joe Bethancourt

https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/music/2014/08/30/joe-bethancourt-obituary-phoenix-musician/14813943/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjvNQJ8Rd9g&pbjreload=101

To listen to more songs from Joe Bethancourt, you may click on the link, below:

https://getsongbpm.com/artist/joe-bethancourt/M8WER

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

